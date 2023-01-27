Odu’a Group boss, Ashiru, hails Lafarge Africa’s enviable CSR

The Chairman, Odu’a Investment Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, has commended the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of the Lafarge Africa Plc in its meaningful contribution towards solving societal challenges, including education, job creation, health and environmental issues. According to a release by Victor Ayetoro, Head, Branding & Communication of the company, the group chairman during a visit of the Odu’a Board of Directors to Lafarge Africa Plc, appreciated the board’s conscious and concerted efforts at addressing the needs of society through corporate giving. To him, such efforts will go a long way in cementing the relationship and reputation of the company. The idea, Otunba Ashiru noted, was “putting a human face to Lafarge business in a manner that will promote a good working relationship between Lafarge and its publics, and further endear the organisation to the heart of society”. While appreciating the tenacity of the board, management and employees in creating value for its stakeholders through its product.

