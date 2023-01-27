Odu’a Group boss, Ashiru, hails Lafarge Africa’s enviable CSR

The Chairman, Odu’a Investment Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, has commended the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of the Lafarge Africa Plc in its meaningful contribution towards solving societal challenges, including education, job creation, health and environmental issues. According to a release by Victor Ayetoro, Head, Branding & Communication of the company, the group chairman during a visit of the Odu’a Board of Directors to Lafarge Africa Plc, appreciated the board’s conscious and concerted efforts at addressing the needs of society through corporate giving. To him, such efforts will go a long way in cementing the relationship and reputation of the company. The idea, Otunba Ashiru noted, was “putting a human face to Lafarge business in a manner that will promote a good working relationship between Lafarge and its publics, and further endear the organisation to the heart of society”. While appreciating the tenacity of the board, management and employees in creating value for its stakeholders through its product.
Related Articles
Oko Poly: Brickbats over appointment of Registrar
The vacant position The appointment of asubstantive Registrar for the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Orumba North LocalGovernmentArea of Anambra state, may have plunged the institution into large scale crisis, as some staff and the former Acting Registrar, Mr. Obini Onuchukwu, have been accused of presenting questionable Higher National Diploma(HND)certificates from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG heightens Chad Basin oil search
The Federal Government has heightened the search for oil in the Chad basin as the oil industry’s Contribution to Gross Domestic Products has been deepened to $100 billion. President of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Engr. Alex Tarka, and Executive Director, Commercial and Strategy, Total Nigeria Plc, George Oguachuba, stated these yesterday at a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’ll deal with criminals hiding under agitations, says IGP
…as Police kill four IPOB members in Ebonyi, recover Russian made grenades …declare full-scale probe of Southern The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has said the force is not intimidated by the violent activities of Biafra agitators, assuring South East residents of their safety before, during and after the 2023 election. Baba stated this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)