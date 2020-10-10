Odu’a group pays cash dividend of N320m to shareholders

The Odu’a Investment Company Limited has approved consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and the payment of cash dividends of N320 million to its shareholders.

The meeting was held at the company’s head office, Cocoa House, Ibadan, Oyo State, under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that all of the resolutions placed before Shareholders were approved. The meeting also approved the appointment of two each Independent Directors and Group Executive Directors to strengthen the Board which now has 11 members.

The Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Dr Segun Aina, said: “2019 Profit Before Tax of N889.71million was five per cent higher compared with 2018 Profit Before Tax figure of N849.34million.

“The prudence of Management and its budget monitoring processes coupled with increased efficiency and productivity reduced operating costs and boosted profitability of the company in the year under review.”

Like this: Like Loading...