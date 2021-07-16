News

Odua Investment nets N5.203bn in 2020, declares N364m dividend

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In spite of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy last year, the Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) yesterday declared a profit after tax of N5.203 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. Chairman of the conglomerate Dr. Segun Aina revealed this while addressing journalists at the end of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan. He said it was an increase of 11.5percentovertheN4.665 billion profit recorded in 2019.

The meeting of the conglomerate owned by Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos states was attended by the governors of the states through virtual mode. Aina said the board approved a dividend of N364 million to its shareholders for the year, which was an increase of 14 per cent over the previous year.

Hesaidtheboard’sfocuson a five-year growth plan (2021- 2025) would drive the group “to become a world-class conglomerate, ensuresustainable returnstoallstakeholdersand enhance the legacy for future generations.” Aina said: “Our strategy of Sweat, Revive and Create (SRC-2025) is pinned on the strategic pillar of good governance and reporting, people and culture transformation, investment excellence, growth and expansion, and profitability and efficiency to sweat the existing assets, revive inactive entities and create new businesses”. Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr. Adewale Raji, stated that the company experienced the harsh effects of the pandemic, particularly in its hospitality and real estate segments, adding that the revenue generated was a quantum leap of 112 per cent from N1.809 billion in financial year 2019 to N3.842 billion in 2020.

Our Reporters

