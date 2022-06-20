Odua investment to hold AGM June 22

The Odua Investment Company Limited (OICL) will present its year 2021 audited financial accounts and also propose the declaration of dividend to its shareholder states at its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

According to a statement signed by its Head, Branding and Communications, Mr Victor Ayetoro, the AGM would be held at the Osun Hall of the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The meeting will also serve as an opportunity to provide an update on the progress made toward repositioning the company as a world-class conglomerate as well as being an efficient engine of growth for the South-West region.

The six South-West shareholder states will be represented at the meeting by the Secretary to the State Governments (SSGs) of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos states

