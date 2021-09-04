Odu’a investments partners Duke of Shomolu on production of Awo

After a bold and brilliant recent stage production of the play, Aremu, which attracted former President Olusegun Obasanjo to its performance last Sunday, fast growing theatre production company, Duke of Shomolu Productions, in partnership with Odua Investment Company Limited, has concluded plans to stage another equally exciting play, Awo, which depicts the life and times of the legendary sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Written and directed by Makinde Adeniran, who is the chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), the highly anticipated play will go on live stage between September 5 and 12, at the prestigious Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos, where it is expected to have its command performance with the larger Awolowo family in attendance.

Awo is a markedly different portrayal of one of the most influential figures in post Modern Nigeria. It is a beautifully crafted story that surprisingly uses the well tested format of musical to tell the story of one of the most enigmatic sons of Africa. “Adeniran will drop a very fresh but deeply philosophical story that has been carefully designed to deliver a very powerful message using an easy to digest format.

“Deliberately casting a very young cast, all of who did not see the real life Awo, but have shown a very strong resolve to portray this story in a powerful way such that the message of passion, determination and patriotism would not be lost on the audience,” says Joseph Edgar, who is the executive producer of the play. According to Edgar, the Duke of Shomolu Productions has deliberately decided to showcase the story at this time of national development; “in a strong bid to throw up the leadership e t h o s and cul-tural antecedents that moulded the late sage and prepared him for the roles he played in national development.

“It is fervently hoped that these two stories will begin to shape our national outlook, inspire new leadership and serves as a guide to aspiring arrowheads as we get ready for the renaissance.” Edgar added that already, Odua Investment Company, has emerged one of the major supporters of the production, which sits perfectly within their vision of using culture and the arts as a strong vehicle to deliver on their corporate goals. Incorporated in July 1976, as an Investment Vehicle to manage and administer the business interests of the former Western region of Nigeria now the six southwestern states of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos, Odua Investments activities covers a wide range of activities including real estate, printing and publishing, equipment leasing amongst others.

