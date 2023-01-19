Odu’a moves to revamp Premier Hotel

Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), owners of Premier Hotel, Ibadan, yesterday said it had entered into an agreement with an international hotel development and management company in a bid to revamp the hotel. In a release by its Head of Branding & Communication, Victor Ayetoro, the company said: “The Premier Hotel will be shut down immediately in order to have a safe environment for the commencement, execution, and timely completion of the project. “The hotel redevelopment project will entail remodelling, renovating, and upgrading the existing structure, as well as, adding new and modern facilities befitting of a 5-Star world class Hotel. This will take place in phases with anticipation that the first phase will be completed within 24 months.”
