Odua Republic: Count me out of your secessionist agenda – Akeredolu to Igboho

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

…Says he’s for united, indivisible Nigeria

 

 

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has stated that he has no connection with the agitation of a ‘Odua Republic’ as being speculated in some quarters.

 

According to Akeredolu, who described the agitators of Yoruba nation as secessionists, emphasized that he only believed in a united and indivisible Nigeria.

 

The governor was reacting to the comment made by a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise known as Sunday Igboho, that the clamour for Odua nation has the backing of South-West governors, particularly, Akeredolu who gave approval for the Akure rally where agitators of Yoruba nation converged over.the weekend.

 

While disclosing that his stance on the state of the nation should not be misconstrued for his support for Yoruba nation, Akeredolu stressed that the fact the rally was held in Akure should not linked with his support for the agitation.

 

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde stated that Yoruba nation agitators are on their own.

