Odubanjo urges Nigerians to serve God diligently, transparently

Retired Archbishop of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Revd Luke Odubanjo, has called on Nigerians irrespective of religious, tribal or political divide to please most heartily, transparently and sacrificially serve the lord in their respective disciplines or calling to place the nation as well as the entire globe, very prominently to the glory of God. Besides, he urged and enjoined them to be the light bearers of God and his kingdom whereby such vineyard would receive unlimited growth and expansion to the glory of his name.

The former Methodist ArchBishop of Lagos said this in his sermon at the 2020 annual thanksgiving service of the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo Lagos. While calling on sinners for a very meaningful repentance, Odubanjo reiterated the need for all especially leaders in authority to be very sacrificially against lining their pockets with the nation’s common wealth by providing adequately and abundantly such worthy democratic dividends through effective good governance to afford rancour protest and crisis as recently witnessed during the #End- SARS protests.

