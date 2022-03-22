Odudu celebrates with Kamaru Usman, Phyno, 2face at the FaceOff Fight Night 2

For the second time this year, the fight series; FaceOff Fight Night 2, was held at Eko Hotels and Suites on the 18th of March 2022 and this event brought together celebrities and iconic public figures from both Nollywood and the Nigerian music industry.

An extensive list of mainstream artistes such as Banky W, Phyno, Falz, 2BABA, Annie Idibia, Bovi, Nedu amongst many others in attendance joined Kamaru Usman, UFC Welterweight Champion who is also the host and founder of Face-Off Fight Night to celebrate Mixed Martial art in Lagos.

Also in attendance was Odudu Otu, the recent winner of the reality tv show, Gulder Ultimate Search. Odudu who is no stranger to physical exertion and endurance, thanks to his time on 12th season of the Gulder Ultimate Search show, was spotted in the crowd cheering the fighters as they entered and exited the boxing rings at various intervals.

Conversations with Odudu revealed that the game of Mixed Martials Arts ranked high on his list of interests and this was an event he had been anticipating for the longest time since it premiered in January 2022.

Kamaru Usman hopes that the event which he intends to expand on over-time would positively affect Nigerian tourism, as a lot of people will be travelling from different parts of the world to watch the same way as people travel to watch football.

