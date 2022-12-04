Oduduru, Nwanaga to thrill fans at Asaba 2022

Olympian, Divine Oduduru, will be returning to the same city where he won a silver medal for Nigeria at the Africa Athletic Championships in 2018, albeit on a new track, as the track and field events of the 21st National Sports Festival take centre stage from Sunday, December 4.

Not only Oduduru, but another athlete who won gold in Women Javelin at the 2018 championships, Kelechi Nwanaga, will also be looking forward to winning her first Sports Festival medal after missing all that were competed for since she started her career as an athlete.

Speaking with our correspondent, Oduduru said he was advised to stay off the track after a recuring injury that stopped him from participating at the last Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games despite qualifying for both.

He however said he is back to what he knows how to do best and would be looking forward to winning the festival as he believes more in action rather than talking.

On her part, Nwanaga said she missed out of the Eko 2012 festival and was looking forward to the next edition which failed to take place until years. “I missed out of my first festival in 2012 and while looking forward to competing in the next edition, I was elevated by God and I have been representing the country in international championships.

Also along the line I had to travel to the States for my education,” she said. “Although I have been our for a while now due to injury, but I am back now and my sole target is to get the only national title missing from my resume and maybe create a new record.”

The two athletes would be competing in the colour of the host state, Delta State.

