Oduduru, Nwokocha fail to progress in Tokyo

•Adegoke beats 2021 world’s fastest man

 

Two Team Nigeria stars, Divine Oduduru and Grace Nwokocha failed to progress to the next stage of their event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Oduduru was disqualified from Heat 5 of men’s 100m for a false start while Nwokocha failed to progress to the final after finishing 5th in her semifinal. Divine Oduduru has a personal best of 9.86 seconds. Before Oduduru’s false start, America’s Fred Kerley had made a movement before the gun but warned. This is coming after Blessing Okagbare was barred from the Olympics after failing a drug test, the first doping case of the Tokyo games track and field competition, officials said Saturday. Nwokocha failed to advance to the women’s 100m final after finishing fifth in her semifinal heat with another sub- 11.10 seconds performance, the second in two days. The 20 year old’s performance has been remarkable after becoming the fastest Nigeria based athlete since Mercy Nku ran 11.04secs in 1997 in Benin City. Meanwhile, reigning Nigeria king of speed, Enoch Adegoke, choses the biggest stage in sports, the Olympics to join the exclusive club of sub-10 seconds runners after racing home first in 9.98secs in his first round heat to qualify for the 100m semifinal. Adegoke who ran a historic 10.00secs last month to win the Nigeria 100m title was under pressure to match the impressive performance of Grace Nwokocha in the women’s 100m after both dominated the Nigerian local athletics circuit like never before and the 21-year-old lived up to expectations, beating in the process the fastest man in the world this year and seventh fastest of all-time, USA’s Trayvon Brommel who tops the pre-Games world list with the 9.77 seconds he ran last month in Florida, USA. Also through to the semifinal is Ushoritse Itshekiri who placed third in his first round heat.

