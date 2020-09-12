Odugbemi to African filmmakers: Embrace creative philosophy

Veteran filmmaker and Academy Director, Multichoice Talent Factory (West Africa), Mr. Femi Odugbemi, has urged African filmmakers to decide a creative philosophy for their career. He also called on them to decide why their works matter and why the world needs what they bring to a global conversation like cinema. Odugbemi made the call on Saturday in his keynote address at the Creative Producers INdaba South Africa, titled: ‘Leadership, Advocacy in Film in Africa and the Power of Authenticity’.

He said: “We must begin this conversation by recognising that we live in a golden age of storytelling where the world is ready to embrace African stories of Africa and by Africans. “There’s an openness to the nuances of our history, our cultural experiences, our worldview and what constitutes our ambitions as a people.” Odugbemi noted that the success of the Black Panther film and the global response seemed an inflection point that has awakened something that is prompting deeper conversations like this about representation and the authenticity of what constitutes an ‘African story’ as against a story from Africa.

“So, we find ourselves at an interesting space in an interesting time where the images of Africa most available to the world on the news is that of African youths risking their lives and dying across the Atlantic or Mediterranean Ocean or internet fraudsters being arrested by the FBI in Dubai.

“These stories of course find prominence on global platforms easily and they are simply the latest episodes of the ‘poverty-porn’ African narrative so ingrained in the global information order. “Yet it is also a time where international distributors like Netflix and CoteQuest and several major film festivals across the world now hunger for African stories and are asking us, daring us, to show them the ‘Africa’ we wish to sell. “Our challenge, unfortunately, is that we have come to this historical juncture somewhat unprepared. Outside of South Africa, and perhaps North Africa, our storytelling communities across the continent are passionate but unprepared.

“Many in the profession of filmmaking can’t be professional because they are in need of education. Not just of the technical kind, but of the consciousness kind. The opportunities and privileges of being allowed the uninterrupted attention of a viewing global audience for the length of the content we showcase is far too weighty for the ambitions of many of our producers and storytellers.

“Beyond being successful, the world is inviting us to be significant. The world is asking us to shape the stories of Africa that are real and genuine and to project a clarity that is missing when the ‘African story’ is authored by the ‘others’ outside the African experience.” Odugbemi, who is CEO, ZURI24 Media, Lagos, said dilemma. “emerges when we also understand that the continent is averagely populated in the majority by humans under the age of 60.

He said: “The youth population often have no deep connection to the history of their tribes or the heroes of their cultures. The schools they have attended and the books and curriculum they have read have paid more attention to the learning of histories, cultures and heroes of Europe and America. “They have not prioritised how to embrace any indigenous identity or cultural representation. So we have to understand that in coming to this space, many of those who are our storytellers are not as equipped as they need to be. “Which is why this conversation about authenticity in African Stories cannot be simple. What makes an African story genuine, authentic? Is it the costuming, the language, the locations, the cultural references or the appropriations of symbols and subliminality? “Does authentic African stories mean a white washing of reality as they exist; because the truth is that the news images of young Africans dying on the seas in search of a better life, the stories of the Hush-puppies from Nigeria fleecing innocent people through online scams, the daily stories of government leaders who siphon the public treasury are all real too. They exist. “Along with the Hushpuppies of our world are also many stories of enterprise and innovation, of exploits in entrepreneurship, technology, medicine, literature and sports. Many innovators and ‘solutionists’ are all over the continent creating wealth through ideas that are homegrown and primarily serving local communities.”

