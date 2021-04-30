Odumakin burial: CSOs hail S’West govs, Ooni, other donors

The Civil Society and Pro-Democracy Movement Memorial Committee for the burial of Yinka Odumakin, have lauded donors who contributed to the successful burial of the late Spokesman of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odunmakin was buried in his country home, Moro, Osun State on April 24, amid glowing tributes. Secretary of the Planning Committee, Mr Bamiji Awa, in a statement yesterday appreciated Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

He also commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and others for their moral and financial support. The statement reads: “This is to publicly appreciate the cash donations of N5, 000, 000.00 apart from other items, N2, 500, 000.00 and N1, 000, 000.00 from Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboye-ga Oyetola and Kayode Fayemi of the states of Lagos, Osun and Ekiti, respectively. “The Lagos State Government donated a sum of N5, 000, 000.00; three Coaster Buses; one Ambulance and a siren with heavy security back – up towards the success of Solidarity Memorial initiated by Comrades,

