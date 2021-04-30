News

Odumakin burial: CSOs hail S’West govs, Ooni, other donors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Civil Society and Pro-Democracy Movement Memorial Committee for the burial of Yinka Odumakin, have lauded donors who contributed to the successful burial of the late Spokesman of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odunmakin was buried in his country home, Moro, Osun State on April 24, amid glowing tributes. Secretary of the Planning Committee, Mr Bamiji Awa, in a statement yesterday appreciated Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

He also commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and others for their moral and financial support. The statement reads: “This is to publicly appreciate the cash donations of N5, 000, 000.00 apart from other items, N2, 500, 000.00 and N1, 000, 000.00 from Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboye-ga Oyetola and Kayode Fayemi of the states of Lagos, Osun and Ekiti, respectively. “The Lagos State Government donated a sum of N5, 000, 000.00; three Coaster Buses; one Ambulance and a siren with heavy security back – up towards the success of Solidarity Memorial initiated by Comrades,

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Defection: 2 PDP govs ignore pleas, set to join APC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Despite several entreaties and bargains to ensure their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), two state governors elected on the opposition party’s platform are bent on quitting the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next four weeks, New Telegraph can report. It was learnt that the two governors, who had been […]
News

Taiwan unveils F-16 maintenance hub as China tensions build

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Friday to defend the island with a “solid” air force as she launched a U.S.-backed maintenance centre for the island’s fleet of upgraded F-16 fighters amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Frequent Chinese and U.S. military exercises in the region are raising fears of conflict touched off […]
News

Freed sailors return to Turkey, narrate ordeal with Nigerian pirates

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifteen Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates last month in the Gulf of Guinea arrived back in Turkey on Sunday and the ship’s captain described how they faced death threats and were held in a forest during their three-week ordeal. The freed hostages were welcomed at Istanbul Airport by their families and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica