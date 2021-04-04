Odumakin: CCDI, Aduwo mourn

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), Inc. Maryland, United States and Nigeria, has commiserated with family and friends of the late Comrade Yinka Odumakin, who passed on Saturday morning.

In a statement signed by its president, Mr Olufemi Aduwo, the Centre said his death is a big loss to Nigeria at a time his (Odumakin) input is highly needed in nation building.

. “We are devastated to learn about the passing away of Yinka Odumakin, an activist, public analyst and politician”.

Odumakin, the National Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba Group, Afenifere died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital COVID Isolation Centre where he was admitted for about a week struggling for his life.

As noted by the statement, “Odumakin made immense contribution to the democracy we enjoy today. He joined his voice to that of other activist during the military junta and despotism. He was an actor of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) against the late General Sanni Abacha’s regime aftermath the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election”. The statement went further to state that “aside the roles Odunmakin played during the military junta, he was an unrepentant Yoruba leader.

“His voice was so lurid and audible in demanding for the rights of the Yoruba race and the people of the south-western geopolitical zone at large where he pushed the idea of fiscal federalism and restructuring as the viable way out of the present socio-economic trials in the country”.

Odunmakin was also pointed to as a voice of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), a coalition of the ethnic nationalities of the South-West, South-South, South-East and the Middle Belt where agenda of the South are hard-pressed.

“He was a steadfast criticiser of President Muhammadu Buhari regime. He did not allow his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari when he (Odumakin) was his spokeman when PMB contested and lost under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011. He contributed to constantly putting the government of PMB on their feet. He did not miss words in condemning the activities of the Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram who consistently cause mayhem vis-à-vis kidnapping, killings, rape and destruction of properties in the South-west, Nigeria”, the President of CCDI reiterated.

“We will surely miss a great public analyst and activist. A lover of his people and a fearless fighter for the emancipation of the Yoruba race. CCDI commiserate with the family, the South-West people and Nigerians at large for this irreparable loss. We pray that God gives us the fortitude to bear the irremediable loss”. Olufemi Aduwo, the President of CCDI concluded.

