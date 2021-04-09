Odumakin: Flurry of eulogies for Afenifere man

It has been a deluge of eulogies for Yinka Odumakin, the quintessential spokesman of Afenifere who passed on last week. WALE ELEGBEDE captured tributes of some eminent Nigerians to the late human rights activist.

Over one week after the painful exit of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman of Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, his demise has continued to reverberate within the political structure of Nigeria. According to a statement from his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, the human rights activist, died of COVID- 19 complications at the Intensive Care Unit, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Friday, April 2.

She said: “The sad event happened at the intensive care unit of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.” Born on December 10, 1966, Odumakin hails from Moro, Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State.

He studied English Language from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife and graduated in 1989. He served as the public relations officer of the university’s students union at a time. Odumakin had stints with The Punch Newspaper as a reporter, and later joined The Guardian Newspapers from where he resigned in 1993. His input in the activities of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought the regime of late military head of state, Sani Abacha, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, was quite conspicuous and strategic.

In 2014, he and his wife, who he married in 1997, took part in the National Conference which held in Abuja. Although he was the spokesman for the presidential campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011, he didn’t support the President’s subsequent bid in 2015, but backed his opponent, former President Goodluck Jonathan. Before his demise last weekend, he has been a vocal personality on developments across the polity using the platforms of Afenifere and Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF).

Leading the pack of mourners for the Afenifere spokesperson was President Buhari who the late Odumakin worked with during the runup to the 2011 election as his campaign spokesperson. In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president described Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction.

The statement titled, ‘President Buhari mourns Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin’, read, “Presdent Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere. “Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change, now defunct.

“The President recalls Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large. “President Buhari prays God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.”

Similarly, former President Jonathan, expressed sadness over the passing on of Odumakin, describing him as a departed strong voice of equity. Jonathan, who stated this in a condolence message to the family, noted that he was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who contributed so much to the development of the nation.

In a message titled ‘A Great Voice for Equity is Gone’, the former President also described Odumakin as a man with rich democratic credentials who “played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country. “He was a great asset for just causes whose considerable contributions to the growth of civil society is not in doubt. He also acquitted himself as a seasoned journalist and columnist who promoted egalitarianism and social well-being, in his regular essays. “ Odumakin exits this world with rich democratic credentials, having played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country.

“As a cultural enthusiast, Mr. Odumakin lived his short life as a force to be reckoned with in propagating and protecting the interest of the Yoruba in the larger Nigeria social space.” On his part, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in a condolence message titled: “Premature departure of a bright star”, described the deceased as a “committed fighter for democracy, dedicated civil society activist, a courageous and outspoken defender of whatever ideals and principles he believed in and a patriotic citizen in every sense of the word.” According to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “Ever since his student days, Odumakin had been fearless and unrelenting in speaking up in promoting the cause of justice and Preswhat he perceived as the best interest of the citizens of Nigeria. “He participated actively at the forefront in the various students and youth struggles against successive military dictatorships in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the process, he was arrested, harassed, and even detained several times. Yet, he never allowed himself to succumb to tyranny or be pressured into submissive and pliant silence. “Odumakin never held public office. But he has been a constant feature and part of our public consciousness over the last two decades of this unbroken democratic dispensation.

“He epitomized the true definition of the citizen; a patriot who was ever conscious of the fact that his life could not be complete or his humanity meaningful if he did not take an active interest in and join likeminded fellow citizens in seeking always to promote the common good of his community and country.” Similarly, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commiserated with the family of the late Afenifere spokesperson, stating that he was shocked by the news of Odumakin’s passing.

VP Osinbajo in a post on Twitter by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said “VP Osinbajo is shocked at the sad news of the death of Mr Yinka Odumakin and commiserates with his wife, family and associates. He prays that the Lord will comfort the family, and bless his memory always,” the post read.

For Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the demise of Odunmakin, “ is a huge loss to the Yoruba Race and Nigeria at large.” According to the governor, “It saddens us as Government and people of Ondo State to be faced with the reality of the demise of Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin.

It is heart-aching; it’s one death with many losses to our people. Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, declared that the southwest has lost a courageous human rights activist and fearless public commentator. The governor noted that Odumakin, while alive, championed the cause of the southwest and promoted the ideals of the late sage and Premier of the defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, which were held dear by the Afenifere.

