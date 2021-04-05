Odumakin: The curtain falls for the activist

Anayo Ezugwu writes on the life and times of pro-democracy activist and spokesperson of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who passed on at the weekend

The Yoruba nation is bereaved. On Saturday, April 3, the region lost one of its illustrious sons, in the person of the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

He died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, after a brief illness. Before his death, Odumakin was a fearless defender of the Yoruba race, an activist, public analyst and politician. Odumakin was one of the influential figures who fought for the democracy of Nigeria.

His love for a Nigeria where justice, equity and unity knew no bound. As Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin spoke tenaciously for the rights of the Yoruba and the people of the southwest geopolitical zone. He effortlessly canvassed the ideas of restructuring, fiscal federalism, decentralised policing as solutions to the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Apart from being the spokesman of the Pan-Yoruba Group, Odumakin is a detribalized Nigerian that was always in support of good governance and democracy. He played a key role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought the regime of late General Sani Abacha after the annulment of June 12, 1993, general elections.

He was also one of the spokespersons of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), the body representing ethnic nationalities in the southwest, south-south, southeast, and the Middle Belt. In a bid to ensure that the country practice true federalism Odumakin was involved in the 2014 National Conference.

Despite being the spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2011 general elections in the days of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Odumakin consistently criticized the president’s administration over alleged impartiality and favouritism in appointment into various offices. On numerous occasions, Odumakin called out Buhari over his handling of the herder-farmer crisis, corruption, and insecurity among others.

He was consistent in condemning the activities of criminal Fulani herdsmen not just in the southwest region but across the country. He also blamed President Buhari for the atrocities like the destruction of farmland, rape, killings and kidnapping perpetrated by herdsmen in the country. In one of his interviews before the 2019 general elections

Odumakin said; “In the last four and half years, our disagreement with President Buhari is not about his party, religion or tribe because I have seen some silly arguments. Some have said Afenifere is talking about Fulani herdsmen because the President is a Fulani man. In the 2019 presidential election, Afenifere, PANDEF, Ohanaeze and others adopted Atiku Abubakar as our presidential candidate. “Is Atiku a Yoruba or Niger Delta man?

Is he not a Fulani man like President Buhari? So, this has nothing to do about the Fulanis. It is about criminality and banditry in our region which we felt the President should use his good office to put under check.

At a point, Afenifere had to call on the President that there is a conflict of interests between his role as President of Nigeria and his being a Patron of Miyetti Allah. We also told him that this has hamstrung his security forces from investigating every crime against Miyetti Allah.” Odumakin consistently argued that restructuring is the way forward for Nigeria.

He once pointed out that there are only two options for Nigeria, either to reset the country or go back to default which is restructuring.

As a result, he appealed to the political and ruling class to allow the country to return to what the founding fathers agreed. “When we do this, there is a chance for Nigeria to survive but if we continue the way we are going, that would be disintegration.

“When our founding fathers met in Ibadan at a conference in 1950, they agreed towards a federal Nigeria. They agreed that a multiethnic nation like Nigeria can only be run along federal lines. And that was why you saw that our Independence Constitution was federal.

You have the likes of Zik, Awo and Balewa, who were our founding fathers. And we were on federalism until we had the first coup. The executive list was so thin, so lean that it was proper federalism.

That was the best period of development for Nigeria.” Since the announcement of his death, many Nigerians have condoled with the family. President Buhari on Saturday described Odumakin as dutiful and a man of conviction.

The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, sympathizes with his family. “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere. Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change, now defunct.

“The President recalls Odumakin as dutiful and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large. President Buhari prays God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.” On his part, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams said the Yoruba nation has lost a gem. He described Odumakin as a dependable ally.

Aare Adams in a statement said the death was a big loss to the Yoruba nation. “We’ll all miss his voice. We’ll miss his commitment, we’ll miss his bravery because the late Yinka Odumakin’s fearless image loomed larger than what we can easily forget in a hurry. He was a phenomenon that spoke truth to power.

He cut a picture of an all-rounder, a media personage, an analyst and public commentator that had warmed himself to the hearts of many people” “His exit has left a big vacuum in the social and political milieu and Nigerians will always remember him for who he was because, in his life, the late Odumakin was truly one of the few gifted souls of our race.

The extent of the shocking news for me has been inexplicable. It will take a very long time for me to accept the realities of his death.

“We were in the struggle together, we shared so many memories together and I was very close to the family, so for me, it was a personal loss and I wish my sister, his wife, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and the deceased relatives well, especially at these trying moments.

For the Yoruba nation, and Afenifere as a whole, Odumakin’s imprints will always be in the book of history, but as much as his death was so rude and shocking, we are consoled that the man died, though, very young, he will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria and the Yoruba nation in particular,” he said.

While the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), Inc. Maryland, the United State of America and Nigeria, described the death as devastating. The President of the group, Olufemi Aduwo, said Odumakin made an immense contribution to the democracy the country is enjoying today.

“He was a steadfast critique of President MuhammaduBuhari regime. He did not allow his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari when he (Odumakin) was his spokesman when PMB contested and lost under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011.

He contributed to constantly putting the government of PMB on its feet. He did not miss words in condemning the activities of the Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram who consistently cause mayhem vis-à-vis kidnapping, killings, rape and destruction of properties in the South-west, Nigeria”, the President of CCDI reiterated.

“We will surely miss a great public analyst and activist. A lover of his people and a fearless fighter for the emancipation of the Yoruba race. CCDI commiserate with the family, the South-West people and Nigerians at large for this irreparable loss. We pray that God gives us the fortitude to bear the irremediable loss”.

Married to a fellow human rights activist, Dr Joe Odumakin, and blessed with a son, the former Afenifere spokesperson attended St Augustine Primary School, Ondo, CAC Grammar School, Edunabon, Osun State and Oduduwa College, Ile -Ife, still in Osun, before proceeding to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile -Ife and University of Ghana. Born on December 10, 1966, Mr Odumakin hails from Moro, Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State.

It is the same town where the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, hails from. The deceased, who studied English Language from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, graduated in 1989.

While at the university, the deceased served as the public relations officer of the university’s students union. He was employed by The Punch Newspaper as a reporter, and later joined

The Guardian Newspapers. Odumakin resigned from the Guardian in 1993 and established Effective Company Limited, a media and publishing company in partnership with fellow journalist and a former schoolmate, Femi Ige.

