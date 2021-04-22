News

Odumakin’s burial: Sanwo-Olu donates N5m, 3 buses –Committee

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has donated N5 million for the funeral of late Yinka Odumakin, an activist and Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba sociocultural group. The activist, aged 56, died on April 3. The Civil Society and Pro-Democracy Movement Memorial Committee for the burial of Odumakin, announced this in a statement in Lagos yesterday.

Secretary of the Planning Committee, Mr Bamiji Awa, said the governor also donated three buses, and an ambulance to the Odumakin solidarity memorial. Awa said the memorial was organised by the civil society and pro-democracy movement for the burial. The remains of the late activist would be buried on Saturday at his country home in Moro, Osun State.

“The Lagos State government has said it has specifically donated a sum of N5 million, three coaster buses, and one ambulance with heavy security back up toward ensuring the success of the solidarity memorial initiated by comrades and associates of Yinka Odumakin.’’

He also said that Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), donated N150, 000; Femi Falana, N100, 000; Gbenga Hashim, N150,000 and Chief John Nwodo, N100,000. Others were Alhaji Shettima Yerima, President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, N50,000; Afenifere Renewal Group, N125, 000); Agnes Sessi, Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State, N30,000 and others.

