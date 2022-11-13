Odumakin’s father laid to rest in Osun

Remains of the father of late Afenifere spokesman, Pa Ezekiel Odumakin were laid to rest in his hometown, Moro in Osun State on Saturday.

The father of the late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, who died on August, 29 2022 was described as a God-fearing and loving man till his death. In his sermon at Christ Apostolic Church, Mooro, the Church DCC,

Superintendent Pastor Aboyeji, described the elder Odumakin as an easygoing person that was loved by all and sundry in the country. He also referred to him as a God fearing personality whose conducts and deeds portrayed that of Christ like. According to him, the deceased contributions to the household of God would all always remain evergreen in the minds of those who have empathy for humanity.

While revealing that, Elder Odumakin was the Baba Ijo of the church before he bade the world good-bye, and maintained that he believed he would resurrect with his Christ in the great world beyond

