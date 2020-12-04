Odumboni named LAWMA MD

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said in a statement on Monday that the appointment, which takes immediate effect, was consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, on August 19, 2020, for personal reasons.

The HoS added that before his appointment, Odumboni was the Executive Director (Business Development) in LAWMA, in which capacity he had “been deeply involved in the rebirth of the waste management conglomerate”. He said Odumboni’s appointment showed Sanwo-Olu’s confidence in his capabilities and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to quality service delivery, considering particularly the former’s contributions to the growth of LAWMA as part of its management in his previous position. Noting that the former MD had built a strong and highly motivated team in LAWMA and laid an enduring foundation for reforms in the organisation, Muri- Okunola thanked Gbadegesin for his visionary leadership during his tenure of office.

The HoS congratulated the new MD and urged him to focus on improving service quality. According to him, waste management and environmental sustainability are critical to all other aspects of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda – the six development pillars – of the present administration and, as such, a lot is expected of the new LAWMA CEO.

