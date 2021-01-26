Odumosu deploys constables to 110 divisions

Metro & Crime

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned the newly recruited constables to shun corruption and avoid misuse of power.

 

Odumosu gave the warning yesterday while addressing the police constables at the command headquarters, Ikeja. The constables were deployed to their various divisional police headquarters across the state.

 

The commissioner said their approved duties were to complement the police, including intelligence gathering, traffic control, joint patrol with the police and other duties that their Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) might deem necessary to provide security for lives and property. Odumosu, however, said the special constables were being deployed to the 110 Divisional Police headquarters across the state with immediate effect.

 

The commissioner asked them to desist from any act that is illegal and detrimental to the image of the police and capable of jeopardising the purpose for which Community Policing was established. He then read out the riot acts to them on the “dos” and “don’ts” of the police.

 

Odumosu also reminded them that they were no longer raw civilians but refined and trained individuals who were liable and responsible for their actions and inactions as they would be treated according to the provisions of the Nigeria Police Act and Regulations.

 

The police boss, therefore, admonished the constables to shun misuse of power, extortion, abuse of office, violation of human rights and any inappropriate behaviours contrary to the provisions of the extant laws of the country.

 

Meanwhile, Odumosu appealed to the general public to extend support to the special constables who, according to him, are to assist in providing adequate security for all and sundry in the state.

 

He also urged them to report any illegal and/or inappropriate acts of the special constables to the command for necessary action.

