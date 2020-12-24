Odumosu: How we arrested hoodlums who burnt two police stations

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday revealed how his men arrested at least 19 people for burning Ebute- Ero and Elemoro police stations in parts of the Lagos metropolis.

The commissioner said 18 people were arrested in connection with the burning of Ebute-Ero Police Station, while one person so far had been held for the burning of Elemoro Police Station. According to him, the hunt continues.

Odumosu added that at least two AK47 rifles, one cut-to-size double-barrelled gun, 131 7.65mm ammunition, 59 unexpended cartridges and eight revolver pistol ammunition were also recovered from the suspects.

He said: “On October 21, some hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protests in Lagos State, besieged Ebute-Ero Police Station, looted the armoury and stole assorted arms and ammunition before setting the entire station ablaze.

“On receiving the message, operatives from the Command Headquarters, Ikeja and Ebute-Ero Police Station, jointly mobilised to closely monitor the area, with the aim of arresting the hoodlums who perpetrated the act. On November 31, one of the suspects, Taofeek Lawal, was arrested in connection with the crime.”

It was also learnt that during interrogation, Lawal confessed to the crime and led the operatives to their hideout at Pepsi Igbehinadun, Gorodom area of Lagos Island, where 17 other gang members were arrested.

“Items recovered from them are two AK47 rifles, one cut to-size double-barrelled gun, 131 7.65mm ammunition, 59 unexpended cartridges and eight revolver pistol ammunition; all stolen from Ebute-Ero Police Station before they set it on fire.

The suspects have mentioned other hoodlums at large and are assisting the operatives to arrest them,” said Odumosu. Similarly, the command also arrested 28-year-old Sunday Mustapha for allegedly being part of those who burnt Elemoro Police Station and for also being in possession of firearms.

Police said they recovered from Mustapha one cut-to-size double-barrelled gun, one cut-to-size single- barrelled gun and one unexpended cartridge.

Odumosu said that on November 29, police received credible information that some hoodlums who participated in the burning of Elemoro Police Station and looting of the armoury were sighted at Imelete, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

