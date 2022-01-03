Odumosu never ordered lock down of estate gate -Police

The Lagos State Police Command has denied any order locking down Brooks Estate, Magodo, Isheri by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu when he visited the area on January 1, 2022.

The command said that the police boss only visited the Estate to meet a strategic partner at a function after going round, visiting some places in the state to ensure safety of Lagosians during the festive period.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement yesterday said the attention of the Lagos State Police Command was drawn to the news making the rounds on social media, alleging that the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, locked down the Brooks Estate, Magodo, Isheri during his visit to the Estate on Saturday.

Ajisebutu said the purveyors of the news are those whose intention was to make a mountain out of a molehill, and are out to blackmail the Commissioner of Police for some personal reasons.

He said: “This rejoinder is not intended to join issues with the mischief makers peddling the news, but to unclad the truth in the interest of members of the public who might be tempted to believe the story.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu who was recently promoted to the enviable rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police due to his hard work and commitment to duty, visited the public Estate on January 1, 2022 to meet a strategic partner at a function after going round, visiting some places in the state to ensure safety of Lagosians.

The Commissioner of Police was accompanied by his armed security details and was driven in his official car bearing an official number plate and a pennant, including all the paraphernalia of office.”

