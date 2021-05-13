Metro & Crime

Odumosu promises hitch-free Eid-el fitr in Lagos

Police have assured residents of Lagos State, especially Muslim faithful, of adequate security during the Eid-el fitr and beyond. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, gave the assurance in a statement yesterday. Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the preparedness of the command to provide adequate security during the Eid-el fitr celebration while addressing the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Police Mobile Force Commanders and Tactical Commanders of the command at the Police Officers’ Wives’ Association (POWA) Hall, Oduduwa, on Monday at Ikeja.

The PPRO said the command’s anti- crime strategies being put in place for the festivity confirmed that an appreciable number of police personnel had been deployed across the state for provision of adequate security, traffic management and enforcement of COVID- 19 protocols as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said: “The police boss also directed that the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and the command’s Monitoring Unit should intensify efforts to maintain robust intelligence gathering and proactive measures to police the state during the Eid-el fitr festival and beyond.

“He also advised the Muslim faithful and fun seekers to be moderate in their celebration and be security conscious during this festivity.” However, Odumosu, according the PPRO, warned miscreants and hoodlums to seize the opportunity of this festive period to turn over a new leaf and stop being a thorn in the flesh of innocent Lagos residents, as adequate security had been emplaced to tackle all forms of criminality during this festivity and beyond.

