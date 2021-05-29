News

Odumosu to police: Don’tconvert patrol vans to personal use

Commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned police in the command not to convert their operational vehicles for their selfish interest. Odumosu gave the warning yesterday when Honourable James Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly presented six Nissan Patrol Vans to the command at the Headquarters, Ikeja.

The police boss, who received the patrol vans on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, appreciated the federal legislator for his gesture and supports to the Police Command and other security agencies to-wards having better security in Ikeja Federal Constituency and Lagos State in general.

He also commended the Federal Legislature for the ongoing renovation of Ojodu Division that was vandalised and partly torched during the last violent #ENDSARS protest in October, 2020. Odumosu, therefore, promised to judiciously utilise the patrol vans for effective policing of the entire area of Ikeja Federal Constituency as projected by Honourable Falake; and that the vans would be deployed in the Constituency for purposes underlining the donation.

He also appealed to spirited leaders and individuals in the state to emulate Honourable Faleke, he admonished the general public to support the police and volunteer useful information to form solid intelligence gathering in the state. During the presentation, the Lagos State Police Command received six patrol vans, while the Federal Road Safety Corps and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) received one each. Honourable Faleke, reiterated his supports to the Police and other security agencies in his Constituency to improve on security of his constituents and Lagos residents in general. He equally promised to embark on more projects that would assist the police in discharging their duties as expected.

