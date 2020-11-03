Odumosu visits burnt formations

…orders DPOs, others to return to duty

…flags off medical evaluation exercise for ex-SARS operatives

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the divisional police officers (DPO) and others to resume duties.

The commissioner gave the directives during a tour of burnt police stations and barracks in the state. Odumosu also inspected the burnt vehicles in the police formations.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the stations/formations visited included Ebute-Ero, Makinde, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Amukoko, Orile, Onipanu, Alade, Pen Cinema, Isokoko, Igando and Ikotun. He also visited the defunct Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Surulere, and the defunct SARS Office at Ajegunle.

Adejobi said after the inspection of the burnt formations, Odumosu ordered the DPOs and others to resume duties. He added: “The inspection was to have onthe- spot-assessment and to also have first-hand information about the burnt stations/formations and vehicles, both official and the personal, across the state.

It was also to put things in a strategic place to return the policemen to the affected stations for routine duties with a view to providing adequate security for lives and property of the people in the communities where the hoodlums wreaked havoc.

“The commissioner reiterated that despite the trauma and challenges the policemen in the command experienced during the unrest, the police would leave no stone unturned in maintaining law and order and projecting public safety within the state, particularly during the ember months usually characterised by security challenges.”

During the tour of inspection, the police chief ordered that the DPOs and men attached to the burnt stations to return to their duties since the government as well as some concerned communities had provided temporary office accommodation, pending the general reconstruction of the burnt stations across the state.

He said: “Wherever there is temporary office accommodation, take over and continue your duties. I want to reassure the residents of adequate visibility policing and regular patrols across the length and breadth of the state to curtail any security challenge in the state.”

Odumosu, however, encouraged members of the public to relate with the police and support them to discharge their duties.

Meanwhile, Odumosu has flagged off the debriefing and medical evaluation exercise for the operatives of the defunct Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical units in Lagos State Command. Adejobi said that the event took place at the Area F Command Hall, GRA Ikeja.

The exercise, which is on the order of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, will end on November 4. “Odumosu informed police officers of the commitment of the IGP to changing the psyche of the operatives and preparing them for better police duties which is entirely different from their previous duties.

“The commissioner admonished the operatives to key into the ongoing reform agenda of the IGP in the Nigeria Police Force, as such is sine qua non to having people-oriented policing in the country,” Adejobi said.

He said that the course outline for the debriefing exercise includes Public Relations Principles, Concept of Community Policing, Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“This is aimed at handling the #EndSars experience, challenges, hopes and aspiration as well as the way forward.

“These topics will be handled by scholars from various fields, and the medical evaluation conducted include Urinalysis, Toxicology, Fasting, Random Blood Sugar test and psychological test,” he said. Adejobi said that the police chief charged the senior officers of the command to always supervise their men posted on duty at various locations across the state.

