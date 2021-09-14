Odumosu visits family of girl killed by police

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has visited the family of the 18 year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman from the State Criminal Investigation Department, at Ijeshatedo area of the state.

New Telegraph had reported that Policemen went to the community to raid some hoodlums on Friday September 11, when the girl was allegedly shot to death at close range near her mother’s shop when the deceased and her elder sister were trying to escape from the scene of the incident.

The victim and her sister, Olaide Ojuade were both said to be in their mother’s shop around 11pm, preparing to close for the day when suddenly the policemen came and started chasing people and they also ran for their lives into a compound near their shop.

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Odumosu, paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

Ajisebutu said the Police boss was accompanied by top members of the Lagos State Police Command’s Management Team and other senior Police Officers, the Commissioner of Police expressed, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, officers and men of the Command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

