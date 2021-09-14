Metro & Crime

Odumosu visits family of girl killed by police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has visited the family of the 18 year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman from the State Criminal Investigation Department, at Ijeshatedo area of the state.

 

New Telegraph had reported that Policemen went to the community to raid some hoodlums on Friday September 11, when the girl was allegedly shot to death at close range near her mother’s shop when the deceased and her elder sister were trying to escape from the scene of the incident.

 

The victim and her sister, Olaide Ojuade were both said to be in their mother’s shop around 11pm, preparing to close for the day when suddenly the policemen came and started chasing people and they also ran for their lives into a compound near their shop.

 

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Odumosu, paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

 

Ajisebutu said the Police boss was accompanied by top members of the Lagos State Police Command’s Management Team and other senior Police Officers, the Commissioner of Police expressed, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, officers and men of the Command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ememobong: Emmanuel will complete all critical projects

Posted on Author Reporter

…Lists areas of focus in 2021 to include economy, education, health Following speculations by a section of the public about the level of completion of projects  in Akwa Ibom, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has allayed the fears that the state government, under the leadership of Mr. Udom Emmanuel, would […]
Metro & Crime

Owerri attack is failure of governance – PDP

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

… Urges Uzodinma to stop the blame game Having traced the build-up to the Monday morning attack on police and prison facilities in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the incident on what it called a ‘catastrophic failure of governance’. This is also as the party charged the state […]
Metro & Crime

Lions Club inaugurates Lagos Classic Club

Posted on Author Reporter

Anayo Ezugwu   The International Association of Lions Club has inaugurated the Lagos Classic Lions Club. The District Governor of 404B2 Lions Club, Adesoye Ayodele urged the new club to reach out to people in the society, touch their lives and show a lot of kindness. Speaking at the inauguration of the Charter recently, President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica