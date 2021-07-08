Odumosu warns cult groups against 7/7 celebration in Lagos

Lagos State Police Command has put its officers and men on red alert ahead of the 7/7 annual celebration (Boogie-Night) of the Neo Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe. Members of the confraternity usually celebrate 7th July, while the Buccaneers hold their anniversary on 8th of August every year across the South-West states.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the police would not tolerate any gathering in commemoration of the 7/7 celebration. He said: “In its bid to curtail cult-related activities and forestall any possible breakdown of law and order in Lagos State, the command has warned against any gathering, under whatever guise, in commemoration of the 7/7 Annual Celebration (Boogie-Night) of the Neo Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe today 7th July, 2021, and put its officers and men on red alert.

“The police command, based on available and processed intelligence at its disposal, has deemed it necessary to warn the group to desist from any celebration to commemorate the 7/7/2021, and put measures in place to fortify the state against any unlawful gathering, procession, lawlessness and possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The command, therefore, warns any group of persons under any nomenclature particularly members of the Neo Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe, to steer clear of Lagos State as the police and other security agencies are prepared to go after and deal with them within the ambits of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while directing the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Tactical Units to monitor the activities of cultists and intensify patrols across the state, reiterates the command’s zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices in the state. “The commissioner of police, therefore, appeals to the general public, especially parents and guardians, to monitor and discourage their children and wards from engaging in any unlawful group and criminal acts as the long arm of the law will definitely catch up with any criminal caught in the act.”

