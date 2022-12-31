Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bimbo Ademoye, others rated top actors of 2022

2022 has been a great year for both film and television; from cinemas to streaming, there was no shortage of fantastic and exciting movies on the block. MUTIAT LAWORE profiles top rated actors (both male and female) of the outgoing year.

Deyemi Okanlawon

Deyemi has had a good run in 2022 as he had his first ever nominations at the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) 2022. He is a well versed actor who has played various roles and interpreted them flawlessly. His role in Blood Sisters, which is the most watched African Original series on Netflix, was one of the most versatile in the industry. He has acted in Our President’s Money, Perfect Deal, Brotherhood, Longing for You, Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman, Obara’M, Hammer and The Stranger I know, to mention but a few, just in 2022.

Bimbo Ademoye

Even though Bimbo Ademoye has been around for a while, she first came to limelight as the third Sugar sister character in Sugar Rush. In 2021, she did the same in Ayinla and again this year as the beautiful Arolake in Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo. Ademoye makes you feel her pain as the barren queen, you root for her happiness when she falls for Saro; and you finally side with her when she exacts her revenge. Away from the big projects, she creates her own opportunities with her popular skits online, and she is loved for this creativity. With Sugar Rush 2 and Amazon Prime’s Gangs of Lagos on the way, her followers cannot wait to see her continue to steal the show, thereby solidifying her spot in Nollywood.

Odunlade Adekola

This year, Odunlade Adekola proved once again t h a t he is more than just a meme king with leading roles like Oba Adegbite Tadenikawo in the Yoruba revenge epic, King of Thieves and again in Elesin Oba. However, he earns his spot on the top rated list with his fascinating performance as the film’s conflicted titular character, despite the unnerving beard.

Kunle Remi

Since making his debut in 2015 with Still Falling, Kunle Remi has been working his way to a leading role which happened this year with Anikulapo. Playing the broke-turned-arrogant Saro, he brings the range required to interpret the role. Hate or love his choices, Remi delivers an unforgettable performance, holding his own against the formidable Sola Sobowale and proving that he has what it takes to carry a movie. He follows up his breakout role with another leading role in Toyin Abraham’s new movie, Ijakumo.

Genevova Umeh

Genevova Umeh graced Nigerian screens in May of 2022. She played the role of Timileyin, the troubled sister of Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon) in the hit Netflix mini-series, Blood Sisters. Nigerians immediately fell in love with her as her talent had no hiding place. Later in December this year, she graced the screen again as Ozinna in Far From Home, once again drawing praise for her craft. The sky seems to be the starting point for this young and talented actress.

Tina Mba

Put Tina Mba in any role from a play to film, she will surely deliver a performance worth rooting for. She breathes life into her lines, making you believe that she is whatever character she is portraying in that moment. As the mother-in-law and grandmother, who does not understand or believe in postpartum depression, Mba played her role to the hilt in For Maria. African mothers who also don’t believe in this mood disorder have an ally in her character, while others want to knock some senses into her character, figuratively speaking, of course. Whatever side of the fence you fall on, no one can deny her compelling performance.

Sharon Ooja

Many Nigerians first met Sharon Ooja as Shalewa; the spoilt younger sister of Tiwa (Abimbola Craig) in the YouTube series, Skinny Girl in Transit. Since then, this beautiful actress has put in the work and has grown right before the eyes of every Nigerian. From her roles in daring movies like Oloture, to romcoms like The Perfect Arrangement, she has really sharpened her skills. In 2022, she starred in the hit movie, Glamour Girls, alongside other beautiful and talented women to make history as one of the first Nigerian movies with only female characters as leads. She is currently playing a young fashion designer, Ivie, on Flawsome, a Showmax Original. She is surely one to watch out for in the coming years.

Gbugbemi Ejeye

Gbugbemi Ejeye is known by many Nigerians as Talia on African Magic’s Covenant. She plays a young girl living in Orita Meta, a slum in Lagos State and whose dream of being a nurse is held back by poverty. It is, however, her role in Far From Home that puts her on this list. She plays Adufe, a dancer at a club who soon gets entangled in a life of crime and drugs. The growth of her character from prey to hunter got many Nigerians talking and praising her craft. She is one actress that has truly been entertaining to watch.

