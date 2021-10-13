Oduyoye is a unifier, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday described his Special Adviser on Political Matters and Strategy, Babatunde Oduyoye, as “a unifier”. The governor gave the commendation at the Annual Birthday Lecture Series in commemoration of the birthday of ex-Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and a two-term member of the House, Babatunde Oduyoye, at University of Ibadan. The Lecture, with the topic: ‘Security and National Unity in Difficult Times’ was delivered by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Makinde commended the celebrant for always demonstrating a commitment to any course he believes in to the point of success. He said: “Well, we have all listened to the lecture, which was given by a Ph.D. holder in War Studies. But I only have one or two things to say about today’s celebrant, Babatunde Oduyoye. Governor Fayemi said he is a good man. Yes, he is.”
Related Articles
Zulum visits Gwoza, shares food, N24m cash to 1200 vulnerable citizens
Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, used the whole of yesterday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Southern Borno. At Ngoshe, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and N24 million in cash to 1,200 vulnerable citizens who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri. Each household […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Naira sells at N380/$ at retail FX auction
T raders said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked lenders to bid for forex at an auction 5 per cent above its official rate of N360, in a move to weaken the naira as the regulator seeks to unify its multiple exchange rates. The Central Bank said last week it will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New security measures: Genocide looms in S’East, S’South – Ex-DIG,
Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Ozo Celestine Okoye has raised fresh alarm over a looming genocide set to be unleashed on the South East and South South geopolitical zones following the withdrawal of security details of political appointees and top government functionaries in the area. Okoye who had earlier alleged a plot to create […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)