Oduyoye is a unifier, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday described his Special Adviser on Political Matters and Strategy, Babatunde Oduyoye, as “a unifier”. The governor gave the commendation at the Annual Birthday Lecture Series in commemoration of the birthday of ex-Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and a two-term member of the House, Babatunde Oduyoye, at University of Ibadan. The Lecture, with the topic: ‘Security and National Unity in Difficult Times’ was delivered by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. Makinde commended the celebrant for always demonstrating a commitment to any course he believes in to the point of success. He said: “Well, we have all listened to the lecture, which was given by a Ph.D. holder in War Studies. But I only have one or two things to say about today’s celebrant, Babatunde Oduyoye. Governor Fayemi said he is a good man. Yes, he is.”

