Of APC’s performance and Buhari’s age burden

President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent interview with a national television blamed age for his poor performance in office but ONYEKACHI EZE reports that the president has to look beyond old age as excuse for failure to deliver on his campaign promises

The recent interview in which President Muhammadu Buhari blamed age for his administration’s inability to deliver on its campaign promises was not the first time he would be complaining of the factor as hindrance to his performance in office.

The first was in the early days of his administration, sometime in 2015, when he addressed the Nigerian community in South Africa. Buhari had regretted then: “How I wish I became head of state, when I was a governor, just a few years as a young man.

Now at 72, there is a limit to what I can do.” But his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, tried then to defend the president and rationalise the statement. He said the president is capable of leading the country in such a way that Nigerians would not regret electing him.

His words: “As the saying goes, ‘old wines are tasty’ and the President Buhari we have today is a man, like old wine, that has got tastier. At 72, yes, he can’t be called a youth, but he has in quantum the wisdom, the patience, temperance and forbearance that age brings.

And all these virtues he has brought to the presidency, to make a difference in our national life.”

The presidential spokesman was so confident of Buhari’s performance that he boasted that insecurity, corruption and unemployment would be a thing of the past, while “the economy will be revived, and the quality of life of Nigerians will take an upward swing again.

These will not come by a sudden flight, but they will happen in the life of this administration.” He added: “At 72, the Buhari persona has not changed. He remains the simple, honest, incorruptible patriot he has always been and because Nigerians earnestly desired change that was why they voted for him overwhelmingly at the general election in March, this year.

All the virtues and values of the Buhari persona will be deployed into governance in the weeks and months ahead.” However, seven years later, Nigerians are yet to witness any of these, rather, the situation got even worse.

And Buhari once again re-echoed the excuse of age as a telling effect and hindrance to his performance as president.

In an interview session on a national television, the President noted that “age is telling on me, working now for six, seven to eight hours per day in the office is no joke. There are questions of the executive council, memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week.”

He added: “About my age, I see my colleagues, they are now resting, and I assure you that I look forward to the next 17 months when I too will be less busy. Really, it’s a lot of hard work, but let’s say, I asked for it and I cannot complain.”

Buhari ran for the presidency a record of four times between 2003 and 2015. He was elected president in his fourth attempt in 2015. But before then, Buhari was head of state at age of 41.

Was there any difference in performance in office during his supposedly youthful age and now? Dele Sobowale, a columnist, does not think so. He wrote in an article last year that Buhari as head of state led Nigeria to her first economic recession since independence.

According to him: “In 1984, inflation reached unprecedented heights; companies laid off workers and created record levels of unemployment; aggregate purchasing power declined precipitously. “More Nigerians went below the poverty line in the twenty months of Buhari’s administration than ever before. Nigerians never had it so bad.

And, all these were happening under a ‘corrective regime’ which seized power on December 31, 1983.” America has seen two presidents of Buhari’s age. The first was Ronald Regan, who was 77 years old when he served out his second term in office in 1989.

The second is the current president, Joe Biden, who is presently 79 years old. Regan was sworn in as 40th American president in January 1981, and he ruled for eight years.

He was popular for his economic policy, Reaganomics, which advocate reduction in tax rate to grow the national economy, control of money supply to curb inflation, economic deregulation, and reduction in government spending. History recorded that Regan successfully turned the economic around with this policy.

His foreign policy during the cold war, especially, the disarmament that quickened the collapse of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), America’s rival in world super power struggle. Joe Biden was 79 years last November, which is the first year of his presidency. By the time he completes his four years in 2024, he would be 82.

While it may be too early to access his performance since he is just a year in office (Biden assumed office on January 20, 2021), there is already debate among American voters whether he would be available for re-election in 2024.

A large percentage of Americans believe that his age is interfering with his ability to serve effectively as president with some people calling on him to take a cognitive test.

His physician Kevin O’Connor, declared him “a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” after he underwent physical test recently.

Back home, most Nigerians believe that as military head of state and civilian president, Buhari has not demonstrated enough capacity for leadership notwithstanding the age he occupied these offices.

Those who hold this view said that in these two circumstances, the country was worse than how he met it. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he knew that President Buhari was weak in economy but nobody expected him to perform woefully in the area of security.

As a general in Nigeria army, and one who demonstrated uncommon courage during the Nigeria-Biafran civil war and in the containment of incursions of Cameroonian gendarmes into Nigerian territory in 1980s, Buhari’s apparent helplessness in the face of increasing security challenges in the country is simply embarrassing.

When Buhari assumed office in 2015, Nigeria had to contend with insecurity only in the North-East geopolitical zone and occasional attacks on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but at the moment, every part of the country, including Abuja, appears to be under siege.

It is also believed that the President has led Nigeria into recession twice since he assumed office in 2015.

Like in 1984, when he was head of state, inflation has reached the rooftop and the percentage of the population living along the poverty line has more than tripled. At the moment, Nigeria occupies the unenviable position as the poverty capital of the world.

The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians might not have a nation that they can call their own, after Buhari’s tenure because the President has plunged the nation into huge debt with over N40 trillion with no clear-cut repayment plan.

Aside the age factor, Buhari is also challenged by seeming lack of vision. This accounted for the six months he spent during his first term before he could assemble his team.

The only vision Buhari had throughout the period he contested for the presidency was to fight corruption. Even at that, there is no proof that his administration has fared better than any of its predecessors in office in the fight against corruption.

The excuse of age given by the President is indeed an important factor in deciding who leads Nigeria from 2023. Buhari at the moment is the oldest president to rule Nigeria since independence but not a few Nigerians believe he is the worst among them. It is against this backdrop that Nigerians expect that those aspiring to succeed President Buhari in 2023 should not be more than 50 years old.

Given the level of rot experienced in the country since 2015, the belief is that the nation cannot afford another old president. What Nigeria needs is a president who will not be slowed down by age.

Consequently, the political parties and the electorate should focus on people with vision and who have the energy and ability to deliver in their search for the next president.

