Of being ‘in office’ and ‘being in power’

It was General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, the former military president of Nigeria that made a remark about ‘being in office’ and ‘being in power’. So also a columnist with the Newswatch magazine now rested also made similar remark in his article where he tried to distinguish between political orphans in the corridors of power and those with political parents. Though the expressions appear different from each other but the substance of their thematic exposition or interpretation results in the same result, which is to distinguish between the bare holding of office and effective utilization of the office for personal and public ends.

The two remarks to me are the same thing and any voyage of discovery by way of interrogation of their semantics will be a wasted endeavour. For our purpose in this offering we shall be using both remarks by General Babangida and the unnamed columnist interchangeably to interrogate Saturday Journalist Evelyn Usman’s supposed repartee on the Daura Emirate’s conferment of the traditional title of Dan Amana Daura on Minister Rotimi Amaechi. General Ibrahim Babangida whatever be your opinion of him is not an idle talker or a man given to flippancy. Of Nigeria’s military rulers, IBB and General Olusegun Obasanjo remain the best the military institution has offered Nigeria in terms of military rulership.

By all accounts, they were, and still are reasonably educated about the affairs of Nigeria and you can accuse them of anything but not being clueless about power and its usage. General Obasanjo, during his military headship of Nigeria having succeeded Murtala Mohammed who died in Dimka Coup may have appeared “powerless” as Head of State but he plodded on and managed to navigate the political labyrinth of Nigeria successfully to anchor his political transition programme on the safe harbour of transferring power to Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

He also executed several other notable programmes such as the creation of states and the decision to move Federal Capital Territory from Lagos to Abuja. Some people were wont to say that he was as at that period of his presidency ‘a political orphan’ as he was surrounded by, and hemmed in by a coterie of the famed Kaduna mafia whose members then bestrode the military, paramilitary, bureaucracy and political establishment of Nigeria during that period. So, most people placed him in the class of ‘political orphans’ as he was alleged to be susceptible to the dictates of the said Kaduna Mafia and the Northern political establishment generally. Juxtapose that period with his 1999 to 2007 presidency and then judge. General Ibrahim Babangida emerged as Nigerian military ruler, on his own right for he has been instrumental to the toppling of President Shehu Shagari but for religious, political and tribal reasons the headship of the military junta was conceded to Major General Muhammadu Buhari being a Fulani and North western indigene like President Shagari.

General Babangida was totally in control of that military regime he headed and took far-reaching decisions that continue to shape the course of events in Nigeria. He was totally a political demigod who must be listened to and obeyed. It is in the light of the foregoing that he could afford to boast that he was not just occupying the office of Head of State of Nigeria but held the apex political power with aplomb and so he was not just ‘in office’ but ‘in power’. And Nigeria’s constitution has invested the occupant of the Nigeria’s presidency or head of state with enormous constitutional, sociopolitical, economic and coercive powers that King Louis XIV of France or King Charles 1 of autocratic Britain would have writhed in their graves in pitiful jealousy.

The emperors of ancient world and medieval Europe, especially Russia or the Caliphs of Ottoman Empire compared to Nigerian rulers were minions. This state of affair is a question of state structure and constitutional framework that created a government of man rather than a government of law. Law to Nigerian rulers is merely a means to an end which is the coercive control of the society but not social engineering. It is this amorphous system of political governance not amenable to systemic control that makes governance fluid and given to unrestrained despotic discretion by political helmsmen, especially the chairman of local government, governor of a state and ultimately the president of the country. In their respective domains, and not bound by law, they deal with their subordinates as minions.

Hence, those public officials function as minions with constrained powers thereby putting them as ‘political orphans’ with serious limitations and boundaries but the well-connected among them wield enormous powers to the consternation of their fellow colleagues and members of the public. Sometimes, it is even supposedly those outside government that informally wield such enormous powers.

Thus, some may be commissioners or ministers without requisite political enablement to discharge the offices occupied and in that case they hold offices but not power while some occupy offices and wield commensurate political power to discharge the duties and even more due to their nepotistic relationship with the president or governor. It was in the light of the foregoing that this column picks out that repartee by Evelyn Usman in the Saturday Vanguard (29/1/2022) in answer to supposed question on the selection and conferment of traditional title of Dan Amana Daura by Emir Umar Farouk Umar of Daura Emirate, the home town of President Buhari.

In the repartee, the journalist speculated that the title might have been given to Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for his alleged “affiliation with the North, especially in the area of infrastructural development he attracted to Daura, the home of President Muhammadu Buhari.” According to the repartee, the railway being constructed by Portuguese company, Mota Engil at the cost of $1.8billion, will link Nigeria with Niger Republic and the Federal University of Transportation and additional primary and secondary school projects, all attracted by Minister Amaechi earned him the award.

But the people of Port Harcourt will be wondering while their son, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi would spent eight years by 2023 and failed to attract commensurate or less infrastructural development to Port Harcourt whose seaports are growing moribund and the railway from Port Harcourt to Kaura Namoda could not be considered for rehabilitation to facilitate the enormous trade and socio-economic traffic traversing Port Harcourt, Aba, Enugu, Makurdi, up to Northeastern states.

To Port Harcourt inhabitants where Minister Amaechi held court as governor for eight years, it would be inconceivable that the laurel the amiable minister would be bringing to them by May 2023 is a revered traditional title of Dan Amana Daura, translated as Trusted Son of Daura. Well, if the Emir has adopted him as a trusted son, such might well leverage political accommodation of being considered to succeed President Buhari in 2023 so that the Daura to Maradi railway line and the 50 million US Dollars Transportation University will be completed assuming they are not completed by May 29, 2023.

Anyway, the Port Harcourt inhabitants may not know the fine points we enunciated in this essay about ‘being in office’ but ‘not in power’ or being a political orphan. In government, one may be in office without being able to attract infrastructural development as the final decision does not rest with him.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...