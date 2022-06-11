Of Eagles’ ability and Peseiro’s tall ambition

Since the Nigeria Football Federation officially announced Jose Peseiro as the new manager of the Super Eagles, the Portuguese has been clear about his ambition to win the Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria. Of course, Nigeria has won the continental football trophy on three occasions, the new Eagles boss has given himself a target to win it again next year at the AFCON finals billed for Cote d’ Ivoire. During the week, the Nigeria Football Federation officially presented Peseiro to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, in Abuja. He again reiterated his ambition to lift the AFCON trophy with the Super Eagles.

The coach is confident that the current Eagles players are good enough to rule the continent. Interestingly he is yet to have a good knowledge of how competitive the game is on the continent with tough teams like Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, Morocco and Ghana also on the cards as favourites to win the trophy almost at every event.

The minister however charged the new handler to work towards giving Nigerians a solid and formidable team. Dare said: “Whenever the team does not win, the players must be clearly seen to have demonstrated high-level commitment, fervour, consistency and discipline on and off the pitch. In order to be able to appreciate the deep love of our people for the game and why they want their team to win all the time, you have to live in our country, enjoy our food, our weather, our hospitality. I believe that you will use this opportunity to make a mark by leading the Super Eagles to new heights.” The first two matches of Peseiro ended in defeats for the Super Eagles and yet he remained resolute about his ambition but on Thursday, Eagles under his tutelage returned to winning ways with the 2-1 hard-fought victory over Sierra Leone in an AFCON qualifier.

The attacking play he promised was prevalent with the two strikers that started the match with four attacking midfielders. It was interesting that Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, shared the ambition of Peseiro and he is also thinking of another title with the national team 10 years after winning under the tutelage of late coach Stephen Keshi.

It is however important to evaluate the quality of the entire Eagles team. The team looks average and the new handler will have to blend them into a solid bunch with understanding and cohesion to compete with other top teams on the continent and beyond. In the goalkeeping department, it has been proven in recent times that the Eagles are weak. The goal conceded by Maduka Okoye against Tunisia in the second round of the AFCON earlier this year was cheeky while the only goal conceded by Francis Uzoho against Ghana in Abuja was also a weak goal from long range. The entire defence line is average and this was again clear on Thursday against the Leone Stars. It is only when Wilfred Ndidi plays that the midfield will have a bit of organization while the creativity will still be lacking. There is no good passer of the ball who can help the strikers to get goals.

This was clearly evident in the home and away tie against Ghana and in the last match. In the attack, Victor Osimhem is the arrow head but the playing pattern is not good enough to help him or help ‘out of favour’ Paul Onuachu to easily get goals. And so the ability of Eagles to continue to be among the best on the continent is suspect until Peseiro works on the playing pattern and inject better techniques to make the team stronger. Sadly, any team is now a threat. AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principle on Monday is not a guaranteed victory for Eagles of today except we see an instant impact of Peseiro to change the tide for Nigeria.

There is so much to do beyond aspiring to win the AFCON 2023 title which the Eagles are yet to qualify for. This is the truth. The ambition and confidence of Peseiro is good but looking at the ability of the players in all departments, the team is not showing promise to make the manager achieve his desire. It was great to record a win in the opening AFCON qualifying tie but no doubt the team is yet to adapt to the Peseiro style as the players struggled such that but for luck, Sierra Leone could have leveled the score on Thursday. Creativity and efficiency is needed in the middle while the team must have good options to convert set pieces.

