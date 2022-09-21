Of Figures and Colours, 3 Nigerian artists explore oil, acrylic paintings

Stories, Tony Okuyeme An exhibition featuring an exclusive panoply of oil and acrylic paintings as well as mixed media works by three artists – Stanley Dudu, Dodd Brown and Uchenna Ohagwu – opens on this Saturday, at Angels and Muse, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Titled, Figures and Colours, the exhibition, which will run till Sunday, September 25, 2022, is organised by Lucid Grand, and curated by Udemma Chukwuma. Significantly, the show has already began to garner commendations from industry previewers. Chukwuma disclosed that their informed choices of these three artists were based on their unique perceptions and expressions of figures, compositions and colours.

“We are delighted to present the recent works of this amazing painters. We are inviting art patrons, enthusiasts and connoisseurs to come see the works. We assure you of a fulfilling and delightful viewing experience,” she said.

For over a decade, Dudu has established himself as an artist of repute after graduation from art school. His knack for unapologetic expressions of the female, feminine and femininity draws from a philosophical underpinning of life, growth and matrimony.

His multithematic explorations are carried through with a multi-media ability that allows him to express his ideas and concepts in various media particularly in charcoals and pastels. His profile had already chalked up three solo exhibitions and well over 30 group exhibitions nationally and internationally.

Brown is a contemporary Nigerian artist who is prolific in different media. His paintings interrogate myriad subject matters mostly drawn from life experiences.

Also, “his works engage the mind in a manner that entangles the viewer in the discourses of his canvas. He is also.” As a mixed-media artist, Brown is bent on distinguishing himself in each of the media he explores. His works in woven fabrics, newsprints and paintings on canvas are determinedly an enterprise in multi-talented creativity.

A notable feature of his styles is what he calls FABRICation. His art keeps evolving but not falling short of adventure and creativity. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree at University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State from the Department of Fine Arts and Design Ohagwu is a multimedia Nigerian artist on a quest for self-expression. Clearly a creative with a lot to say, he engages with different media and experiments with unique elements, styles and forms.

His evolution as an artist spans the periods of grounding in drawing during the early 80s and the influence of Uli scripts from his village (insert his village name here) to the urban explosion of the golden era of hip-hop in the city partly stimulated by comics and graffities.

Born in Enugu State, Ohagwu nurtured his artistic knowledge at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, where he was exposed to formal figure studies and techniques. He honed his skills all through the four years of his training program in painting, drawing and design.

He completed his training in 2003, acquiring a HND in Fine Arts and Design. His inspiration comes from the conflicts and realities of the 21st century Nigeria. He explores his creative concepts across mixed media which includes digital art. He avers that an interplay of his lived experiences and his conscious study of organic layers of meanings and structured existence has led him to the muse #horiverti, which in time has transformed to a style of drawing and painting.

This unique style display intricate renditions of soft edge, freehand renderings with horizontal and vertical linessomething like a map which to him is an engagement with a test of integrity, discipline and consistency in trying to learn or negotiate his way through life’s multi layered structures on the canvas. This also serve as a visual metaphor of therapeutic solution of reconstruction and restructuring needed for progress and growth in life

