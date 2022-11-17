Of Governor Ortom’s predicament and his attack on Atiku

Mr. Omoniyi Salaudeen (Sunday Sun, November 13, 2022, page 2) did an essay entitled ‘Samuel Ortom: Governor in Endless Pursuit of Justice’ where he x-rayed Ortom’s predicament in Benue State’s security situation and his attack on Atiku Abubakar, his party, PDP’s presidential candidate. But contrary to the caption of his essay, Omoniyi Salaudeen turned the table against the governor so that instead of being the victim he was presented as the persecutor of those he had consistently accused of being his people’s tormentors. I pity Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State. He is one governor who has suffered endless disappointments from the system he appears not to comprehend. Nigeria and its state structure, constitutional framework and the socio-economic and political culture and institutions are incomprehensible to the ruling caste.

Being ignorant about this system, members of this ruling caste appear helplessly disenchanted and disillusioned about the suffocating effects of the system but nevertheless helpless to change it. In 2015, Governor Ortom had rode on APC whirlwind to become Benue State governor and was one of the ‘posterboys’ of the All Progressives Congress until 2016 or thereabout when the New-PDP malcontents led by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar led them back to PDP from their ill fated adventure in APC. Governor Ortom’s troubles had started with the herdsmen attacks of his people in Benue State when over 70 persons were killed in one day while he was in a foreign trip with President Buhari.

Cutting short the foreign trip, he raced back to his state to comfort his people and to receive condolences from endless steam of delegations across Nigeria concerned with the carnage from that attacks, Mr Ortom got transformed from a loyal APC party man to a disenchanted and aggrieved governor.

Mr Ortom had visited the President countless times with complaints about the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in his Benue River valleys but each time he was promised actions to deal with the situation. In one of such visits that had become irritating to the powers-that-be, Mr Ortom was counseled to retire to his state to make peace with the herdsmen who according to his counselors remain his people’s neighbours. Mr Ortom was exasperated by this insecurity and Buhari seeming cluelessness about resolving it.

Given this debacle and consequent disappointing relations between President Buhari/APC and Governor Ortom, it was not difficult for Mr Ortom to defect with other alienated New-PDP to PDP where he contested and won a second term. Constitutional measures (Anti-Open Grazing Law/vigilante) to safeguard his state were rendered nugatory by sustained attacks.

Those affected by this law represented by two Fulani societies, the Miyyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association have waged endless campaigns against the governor. Governor Ortom had consistently complained about the threats by these organisations and accused them of grand plans to seize Benue State land by acts of violence and brigandage. As help was unavailing, Ortom was reduced to the status of a whimpering state governor. In the midst of these troubles, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State stepped in with material help and solidarity to the beleaguered governor and they instantly struck a political understanding of being each brother’s keeper. So, as the electoral season of 2023 began in 2021/2022, politicians in PDP dusted up their shaman’s oracles and started strategizing about capturing the party nomination especially at the presidential level.

Southern governors resurrected their Southern Governors Forum and declared at Asaba that parties must zone the presidential tickets to the South. None of the parties, especially PDP and APC were minded to oblige the South their heartfelt demand. But Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in APC had bared his fangs against the party to rubbish the grand plan already unfolded by APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu citing presidential authority to have Senator Ahmed Lawan from Borno State as APC consensus candidate.

In PDP, the Northern stalwarts that migrated back from APC to PDP cajoled PDP to throw open the ticket instead of zoning it to the South. Southern PDP leaders, especially Governor Wike whose support would have forced PDP to Zone the presidency to South had fears that zoning might warrant micro-zoning to the Southeast and he did not want that scenario that would shut him out of contesting.

So, he conceded to the Northern agenda of throwing the ticket open. Being sure of the structural advantage he garnered from ‘fighting PDP battles’ and interventions to protect PDP in states such as Cross River, Benue, Edo and Oyo States and several other states, he plunged headlong into campaigns for nomination as PDP candidate and made a remarkable showing.

He was defeated by Atiku Abubakar. Governor Wike was appalled by the solidarity of some Northern PDP leaders especially the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu who had been a longtime partisan loyalist of Atiku and Governor Tambuwal who stepped down for Atiku thereby breaching convention rules. Governor Wike’s grievances were shared by Governors Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Ortom and Makinde. Galvanizing these governors, Wike has put up a factional group against Atiku’s ticket and insisted that Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman must resign for peace to reign. Several meetings have been held in London, Portharcourt and elsewhere between Wike, Atiku, Obi and Tinubu towards either pitching tent with either of these candidates. But no concrete commitment has materi-alized between Wike and any of these presidential candidates.

It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the five PDP governors, now called G-5 held a party rally at Makurdi, Benue State last week during which Governor Samuel Ortom attacked Atiku Abubakar and pointedly denounced any support for him. But Governor Ortom did not just wake up to denounce Atiku.

Recall that in 2021 when Atiku was making consultations before declaring for PDP presidential ticket that he visited Benue State and was received by Governor Ortom. But Ortom pointedly accused him of being only interested in Benue State’s support but never shown concern about the troubles of insecurity the state suffers at the hands of his Fulani kinsmen. Atiku kept mute to that charge.

Then in Kaduna, Atiku attacked Ortom and accused him of profiling his Fulani tribe but Ortom reacted by telling Atiku that he never profiled the entire Fulani but the criminal Fulani who the Federal Government had identified as foreign nationals. As if on cue to Atiku’s attack of Ortom, the Miyyetti Allah Kautal Hore held a national executive meeting at Abuja and picked out Governor Ortom as its enemy.

So, it is from the interplay of the foregoing circumstances that Ortom proceeded to attack Atiku declaring any Benue State indigene voting Atiku as an enemy of the state because to him, Atiku’s presidency like Buhari cannot protect his people.

Politically, Governor Ortom has not committed any wrong by making the declaration because political support goes with interest and the greatest interest Benue State has is security of lives and property and by Atiku’s alleged conduct of having not shown concerns or identifying with Benue State shows he does not have the best interests of Benue State at heart and cannot protect them if he becomes president. So, why should Omoniyi Salaudeen demonize Mr Ortom for sincerely making his political choice regardless of party affiliation? Nobody is born a slave and Ortom says he cannot be one. It is unfortunate that Governor Ortom had to recant his Makurdi Declaration at Bauchi during the G-5 meeting with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and even apologized.

That is most unfortunate and that is setting stage for the walloping of the G-5 and in particular Governor Ortom. Mr Ortom should know the basic principles of engagement with bullies: never run away, never conceded any ground and never show signs of fear and you are halfway to matching or even defeating the bully. Governor Ortom should be man enough to take a course quite advantageous to him and his state and be ready to whatever political consequences. He should be wary of whatever political cheese game Governor Wike is trying to execute. If he adjudges Wike’s panacea injurious to him and his State, he should be courageous enough to state it and insist on it.

So, Governor Ortom should stand up and fight if he thinks he is right. Running away now will lead to his complete annihilation and political obliteration for the system that he is up to is one that does not take prisoners, especially of the chicken-hearted.

