Of ‘Hurricanes and Love’ in season of COVID-19

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Writer and development advocate, Ekaete George, is set to launch her new collection of poetry titled ‘Hurricane Lover’. The launch which will be hosted by Bookville World, Port Harcourt is scheduled to hold virtually at Zoom, on October 10, as ‘Hurricane Lover’ is now available for pre-order on Amazon and Okada Books. ‘Hurricane Lover’ is a collection of poems about love as an essence of being.

In the words of awardwinning poet and Professor of African Literature and Cultural Studies, Prof. Sule Emmanuel Egya, “Hurricane Lover is an attempt to tackle the “undefinability” of love, to take us to the philosophical limits of feelings. In crisp innuendoes and refreshing images…”

The event which will also be streamed live at facebook.com/ekaetegeorge, will have as Chairman, a former Vice-Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Professor Emeritus Nimi D. Briggs.

Writer, scholar and literary activist, Uchechi OkerekeBeshel, PhD will be the Book Reviewer, while Awolanye Banigo, Curator of The Port Harcourt Book Club will be Moderator. The book release will also feature performances from Nigeria’s finest spoken word artistes Graciano, Fragile and Dera Melani. According to Ekaete George, author of Hurricane Lover, “Everyone is invited! “The release of Hurricane Lover is a celebration of love.

It is a poetic affirmation that on life’s dangerous highways, foot paths, back alleys or the dark web of life’s vast arena, love sustains. “We all have survived these tumultuous times, COVID and all, with some form of love. Certainly, that is worth celebrating,” she said.

