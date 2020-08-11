Of subsidy removal and petrol price hike

The Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol sold for as high as N150 per litre in Lagos, Ogun and Kano states last Wednesday. Adeola Yusuf in this report shows reasons this hike would not be the last

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol was on Wednesday, August 3, 2020, sold for as high as N150 per litre in parts of Lagos and Ogun states. This, buoyed by panic buying, which resurfaced at filling stations, New Telegraph gathered, was a result of about N5.32 per litre hike in the ex-depot price by the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC). Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter, in April declared an end to fuel subsidy, noting that free market would henceforth determine the price of petrol.

Ex-depot price/panic buying

The PPMC, which is a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), approved the new ex-depot price for petroleum products for the month of August in a memo released to all depots and marketers sighted by New Telegraph on Wednesday morning. Ex-depot price is the price that the product is sold at the depot for marketers.

It largely determines the price of the product at filling stations. Panic buying, as a result of this, was noticed spontenously at filling stations across Lagos and Ota area of Ogun state. Stations in areas like Berger, Ekoro road in Abule Egba, Agege and on the stretch of the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway witnessed queues of vehicles while others shut their gates against motorists.

While majority of the stations own by independent marketers shut their gates, queues were noticed at stations of major marketers in those areas. A survey by New Telegraph showed that Olawale filling station, Iswat and Faith & Marvelous filling stations along Itele-Ota road sold the product at N150 per lutre for motorists who have besieged their stations in search of the product.

The same applied at Badek filling station and Fashola filling station in Ayobo area of Lagos where the product was sold at N150 per litre. “We heard that they (government) wanted to increase the price of petrol but when we got here we saw that their meter displayed N143.80 per litre price but to our surprise, they actually collected N150 per litre from us,” Moses Olopade, a commercial bus driver who just bought the product at Olawale filling station told this newspaper. “I saw that people are queuing up and I drove in to fill my tank,” Sulaimon Akeju, who was in a queue at Badek said. “It was when I got here that I even heard that the price is now N150 per litre.

“Kindly, help us to ask; why is our government treating us like this. I think they said we are as a nation are a prodycer of this oil. Why must we be subjected to this again and again?” He queried.

The PPMC’s angle

The PPMC memo dated August 4 and signed by Mohammed S. Bello on behalf of the PPMC indicated that from Wednesday, August 5, petrol from ex-coastal transfer point would be N113.70, while from ex-depot it will cost N138.62 per litre. The ex-depot price as at July price band released by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulating Agency (PPPRA), another agency of government preoccupied with pricing regulation, was N133.30 per litre. Checks by this newspaper showed that depot owners sell the product between N133.30 per litre and N133.50 per litre in July.

Though PPMC was silent on the pump price, N5.32 per litre increase in ex-depot price is expected to reflect on the pump price. While PPPRA is yet to release August price advisory as it does Monthly since April, the PPMC sent a memo advising marketers on oy the coastal price and exdepot price for the product.

Looking back

It will be recalled that petrol was, until the readjustment of ex-depot price, selling at N143.80 per litre at retail stations and an increase in ex-depot price will definitely affect the new price.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved a monthly review of prices of petroleum products in line with international market prices since April following the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The PPPRA had recently announced total deregulation of petrol pump price with the removal of fuel subsidy.

Refineries as the big issue

This high price, New Telegraph gathered, would definitely not be the last time. This is because the four refineries in the country, which are expected to augment the market and make redined products available at cheaper prices are in a state of comatose. In April, 2020, Nigeria depended 100 per cent on the importation of the product because none of the refineries was working. Kaduna Refinery’s zero revenue, N64.5 billion loss

The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC) generated no revenue in 2018, the first audited financial statements of the Nigerian National Petro leum Corporation (NNPC) after 43 years of its operation have shown.

Details of the report showed that the refinery, however, incurred an operating loss of N64.5 billion, throwing up concerns over the continued operation of refineries by the corporation.

The newly released annual reports and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, were for 20 of the state-owned national oil company’s subsidiary companies operating within and outside the country.

Details showed that Kaduna refinery spent N24 billion in direct costs to record zero revenue and an operating loss of N64 billion for 2018, as against N2 billion naira revenue and N112 billion losses in 2017.

A breakdown of the direct costs and administrative expenses showed that it incurred N447.7 million in Training Expenses, Security expenses of N230 million, Communication expenses of N37.3 million, and Consultancy fees of N843 million.

Like Kaduna, like Warri For the Warri Refining Company, the audited financial statement showed that the company earned N1.98 billion as revenue while it incurred N12.74 billion as cost of sales, resulting in a gross loss of N10.57 billion and an operating loss of N45.39 billion.

The Port Harcourt Refining Company recorded total revenue of N1.45 billion in 2018 with expenses of N24.04 billion, resulting in a gross loss of N22.58 billion. Directors’ Payments. Meanwhile, a breakdown of the payments made to directors at the Kaduna Refinery showed that total employee cost was put at N23 billion in 2018, compared to N27 billion in 2017.

The payments include salaries and wages, death benefit, administrative expenses, among others. Aside that, details showed that in 2018, there were a total of 32 higherpaid employees of the company, other than directors, whose works were done in Nigeria.

The remuneration for this set of employees range from those who earned between N100,000 and N1 million and those who earned N15 million and above. Earlier in 2017, the number of this category of staff was put at 1,022, representing about 340 percent difference in both years.

As per the directors’ remuneration for 2018, excluding pension contributions and certain other benefits, the figure was put at N109 million, as against N249 million in 2017. Also, the highest-paid director earned N33 million in 2018, as against N27 million in 2017.

Refinery sale as an option

Details of the NNPC financial statement have raised concerns yet again about the continued operation of refineries by the NNPC. Earlier in 2018, none of Nigeria’s refineries worked up to 50 per cent of their capacity at any time during 2017, according to official figures from the NNPC.

The NNPC has four major refineries, two in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which combines to form the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) with a combined installed capacity of 210,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd); the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC) with an installed capacity of 110,000 bpsd; and the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) with an installed capacity of 125,000 bpsd.

All the refineries have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day.

For 2017, the Warri refinery functioned highest in January, utilising 42.6 per cent of its capacity.

The Port-Harcourt refinery, for the year, functioned at its peak in December, utilising 41.7 per cent.

The Kaduna refinery had the worst performance in terms of capacity utilisation in 2017. It functioned most in February utilising just 34.4 per cent of its capacity.

Last year, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, said that he would privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC).

He said that the NNPC had failed to serve the purpose for which it was established in 1977 and selling-off the Corporation and all the refineries was the best option for the country.

But Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the corporation, made a case for change in management of the refineries. He said the refineries would no longer be managed by the NNPC after rehabilitation.

Speaking in April, he said a company would be engaged to manage the plants on an Operations and Maintenance (O&M) basis upon the completion of the rehabilitation exercise.

The rehabilitation of the four refineries in the country have gulped billions of naira since 1999 but none of them is yet to operate at full capacity. Against the background of resources expended on Turn Around Maintenance over the years despite their moribund state, many Nigerians have called on the government to shut down the refineries and sell them to willing investors.

Last line

The government has ended subsidy regime and this is envisaged to save it billions of naira.

While this sounds very well, the money realised should be judiciously used for developmental projects. Only with this will the hike in prices of petrol be justified.

Like this: Like Loading...