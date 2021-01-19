Of the Trinity, only the Holy Ghost is omnipresent – Sign Fireman

*Says a lot of teachings today are not found in the Bible

Tony Okuyeme

Popular cleric, Sign Fireman has said

that contrary to the widely belief, only God the Holy Ghost is omnipresent in the Trinity.

He iterated that the three members of the trinity are not the same as they don’t have the same attributes, adding that God the Father is omniscient but not omnipresent,

Fireman, who is also the visionary of the Sign Fireman Ministries, stated this Monday, in a chat with the media in Lagos, in continuation of discussions on his new book titled ‘The Final Move Of God’, the first in a series seven books on the revelation.

The popular man of God said that Jesus appeared to him in 2014 after years of seeking God’s face to get answers why many promises of God’s word in the Bible are not fulfilled in the lives of many Christians, stressing that the revelation, which he called the ‘ The Final Move Of God’, will stir controversy.

He noted that for hundreds of years “the mystery of the trinity remained controversial even after the death and resurrection of Jesus. And it’s still controversial for quite a period. Teachings that we have in this generation are teachings that came out of the argument that happened for centuries.”

According to him, a lot of teachings today are not found in the Bible.

“For examples, we are told from childhood that Adam and Eve ate an apple. But there is no scriptures that ever says that Adam and Eve ate an apple.

“Like the popular teachings on the Three Wise Men that visited Jesus. It’s not in the Bible. The Bible only said the wise men. It has been taught for a long time that the three members of the trinity are omnipresent. That God the father, son and Holy Ghost are omnipresent.

“But the truth is that in psalms 139:7, this is the scripture used to teach that God is omnipresent. And there is no where you are that God cannot not reach you. It is God the Holy Ghost that is omnipresent and not God the father and God the son.”

Quoting several books and chapters in the Bible to support his claim, Sign Fireman said there are so many things that show that God the father is not omnipresent.

“When Jesus was teaching the disciples on how to pray, he said, our father who at in heaven. It stated where the father is. There is no scripture that says the father is every where. God the father can’t live in every believer’s heart. He can’t do it because it is not within his ability. He is not omnipresent. But the holy ghost can do it because he is omnipresent, he can be in every body’s heart.

“Genesis chapter 11:4-5. In the Bible there are three lords used in the Bible. One is ‘LORD’and ‘Lord’, and ‘lord’ the first is used for God and the second for Jesus and the last is used for humans. And here the Bible said the LORD came down to see. If God the father is everywhere he don’t need to come down to see. He only need to come down because he was not there.

“The scripture people used to say that Jesus is everywhere is when he said in Matthew 28:20, ‘Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen’.

“It means I will be supporting you always not that I am everywhere. The member of the trinity who is everywhere is the Holy Ghost.

“Somebody may ask that it is said that on the day of Pentecost the Holy Ghost came down. Does it not mean that he is not in heaven? Does it mean he is only on earth? The Bible tells us in 1Corinthians 12:11, “But all these worketh that one and the selfsame Spirit, dividing to every man severally as he will.

“In other words the Holy Ghost is one. One thing about the Holy Ghost is he is one. He has what I called a parent personality. That parent personality is one. The Bible calls it one. Out of the parent personality he can generate or divide out as many of himself as needed to every part of the universe.”

Like this: Like Loading...