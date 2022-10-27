Ofala Festival: Celebrating 20 years on an ancient throne

Historical antecedent

The long stretch of Awka Road, Onitsha was barricaded by security operatives to ensure free flow of traffic towards the venue of the Ofala Festival and expectedly, the crowd of visitors and natives of Onitsha heading to the venue was massive. The Ime-Obi venue for the festival captured a carnival of colours as the Ndi Ichies, Ozo title holders, Agbalanzes as well as the Otu-Odu – the women wing of the Onitsha ruling class. While the crowd sat enjoying the enthralling spectacle of traditional dancers and masquerade shows, a loud bell was sounded repeatedly, the unmistakable sound heralded the official arrival of the Obi of Onitsha who made a royal dance entry into the Ime-Obi field, the arena for the festival. As Igwe Achebe danced round the field exchanging pleasantries with the crowd, the chanting of ‘Agbaogidi!’ and ‘Igwe!’ rent the air. After Achebe has taken his seat, the newly coronated Ichies and Agbalanzes took the stage to make quite a colourful traditional recourse to the ancient monarchical stool of Onitsha and His Royal Majesty, Igwe Achebe.

Otu-Odu women

Next was the Otu-Odu women traditional title holders who were dressed on all white attire with their hefty, white ankle bracelet to match. In his address Igwe Achebe explained that in his 20 years on the throne, he has recorded tremendous success in the area of cultural revival as well as the establishment of the Onitsha Museum of Art, Culture and Tradition. Achebe also took a stand on the coming general elections in the country noting that the youth agitations for a change as a third force would define the politics and governance of the country. “The contest for the Presidency would be between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the hitherto little known Labour Party (LP) whose candidate is being backed by the emerging ‘Third Force Movement’ comprising mainly of the youthful generation. “Whilst the campaigns are just starting, the emerging Third Force Movement as a political pressure group is very likely to redefine politics and governance in the country, irrespective of who eventually emerges as the President. “Our prayer is for the elections to be conducted in a peaceful, free and transparent manner with a clear mandate for the winner to face the daunting task of building a safe and united country that provides equitable opportunities for all citizens in line with the United Nations declaration on fundamental human rights “That is what the average citizen yearns for and deserves. The stakes are high for the political parties and the nation and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) owes a huge duty to posterity to discharge its statutory functions faithfully and transparently”, he said.

Soludo’s insight

On his part, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, who was also in attendance, took an insight into the challenges facing Igbo culture and tradition noting that something should be done urgently to protect those cultural values. “I am very happy to be here to join you in this celebration. “Onitsha has a rich culture! Agbogidi is the only Traditional Ruler that has two LGAs under his care. “I thank you Agbogidi for your work in Igboland. You are the Chairman South East Traditional Rulers Council, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Onitsha.

“It has been 20 years of impactful rulership. I was amazed that you ascended the throne at the age of 61. Even now, you still look young and strong. “Our culture is our identity. Our identity is who we are. We as Igbos, our culture is diverse. Any wayward member of the society can’t be an Ozo in Onitsha. “I listened keenly as Agbogidi made a call that we should go back to our culture, re-orientate our values of hard work, persistence and honesty. “I plead with all traditional rulers to have a harmonious relationship with their elected council and town unions. “We are ndi Anambra and one of the safest states in Nigeria. Without safety, this kind of event won’t be happening. People from all walks of life have come to grace this historic occasion. “Light and darkness will never mix. This is Anambra, the light of the nation. Unknown gunmen, criminals and touts should go to other states to ply their trade not in Onitsha and Anambra State.

“I have toured all the roads in Onitsha and must confess that all the roads are bad but we are coming. Solution is here! “Onitsha will rise again to regain its prominence as the largest prosperous homeland in the South-East.” Soludo thereafter wished the Monarch an extra 70 years of life on earth. In his address, Igwe Achebe thanked God for a successful Ofala and a successful journey through the last 20 years. “It’s amazing how twenty years have elapsed. It hasn’t been an easy rise. We met so many setbacks but however, we are grateful to God for the remarkable strides Onitsha as a community has achieved. “In 20 years, we have hosted 5 Governors of Anambra State and 4 presidents of Nigeria who have encouraged and helped us greatly. Several corporate bodies and friends of Onitsha have given their support in this journey.

“It’s all about transformation and re-invention in order to stay afloat in the 21st century through strategic seminars, workshops and conferences. Indigenes in the diaspora are also active participants in this remarkable journey. “Reorientation at all strata of our community have been imbibed to lift our people out of poverty but our efforts must be focused on our core values. “I appreciate every unflinching support. Let’s renew our commitment today in the upliftment of our motherland. “I thank the Ofala planning committee for their amazing work in making this event a remarkable one,” he concluded.

Atiku’s 2023 pledge

Presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who was represented by Chief Obiora Okonkwo described the Obi of Onitsha as one that stands out as an icon across the country. He noted that the Onitsha people share very similar cultural affinity with some parts of Delta state adding that when elected as Vice President and his candidate Atiku Abubakar emerges as President, their administration would ensure that the success stories of Festival Of Arts And Culture FESTAC and other cultural activities would be revived.

Kalu hails Achebe

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, described the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, as a committed and patriotic statesman, whose passion for the growth and development of Onitsha, Anambra State and Nigeria, is legendary. While extolling his virtues , Kalu called on other leaders to emulate the outstanding leadership qualities of the traditional ruler. According to him, the monarch has brought unprecedented development to his domain and environs, stressing that Ndigbo are proud of the landmark and giant strides of the paramount ruler. In a congratulatory message in commemoration of the 20th coronation anniversary of the monarch and 2022 Ofala Festival, Kalu applauded the Obi of Onitsha for his invaluable contributions to nation-building through various platforms. His said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, on the double celebration of his 20th coronation anniversary and the 2022 Ofala Festival. “The paramount ruler has consistently demonstrated his passion for growth and development at the community, sub-national and national levels. “He has continually made unbiased and objective contributions to national discourse. His giant strides on the throne are worthy of commendation and emulation. The monarch has become a rallying point for Ndigbo across the globe.” Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Don Onyenji, described the Ofala festival as one of the flagships of the Anambra State government programme of cultural revival and protection of those dying aspects of the Igbo culture and tradition.

Anambra policy support

“The other communities in our state should leverage on the Ofala festivals and New Yam Festivals and other festivals to propagate the Igbo culture and tradition.” “Onitsha ancient town has always embraced and respected every effort or action that enhance our identity as Igbo people, and we as a government, have as a matter of policy, taken deliberate steps to encourage and promote our rich cultural heritage” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...