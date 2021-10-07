Ofala Festival: Kalu greets Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi on the occasion of this year’s Ofala Festival. Describing the age-long historic celebration as a platform for the sustenance of peace and unity in Onitsha and Anambra State in general, Kalu also extended his greetings to the people of Onitsha, stressing that the Obi of Onitsha remains a rallying point for sons and daughters of Onitsha. Kalu, while stressing that the festival is symbolic, added that the cultural heritage of the people of Onitsha is remarkable,historic and commendable.

The former governor urged the Obi of Onitsha to sustain his peace advocacy across the country, adding that the traditional ruler is a highly detrabilized Nigeria with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria. In a goodwill message, Kalu wished the first class monarch a fulfilling Ofala Festival, while praying for long life in sound health for the Obi of Onitsha.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi as he celebrates the Ofala Festival. “The annual festival provides a platform for sons and daughters to come together under one roof to offer prayers for peace and progress of Onitsha and environs.”

