Offa bank robbery: How we killed 11 persons – Suspects

Four suspects in the April 5, 2018 Offa, Kwara State bank robbery have told an Ilorin High Court how they killed no fewer than 11 persons during the incident.

The suspects Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Azeez Salawu and Niyi Ogundiran were all present in court.

At the resumed hearing of the case Wednesday, Counsel to the prosecution Mr. Rotimi Jacob called the seventh witness, Inspector John Nwoke, who is the cinematographer attached to the force Public Relations unit, Abuja.

Nwoke then presented a DVD video to the open court that contained the confessional statements of the defendants. All but one of the defendants – Ayoade Aknnibosun – said that they shot dead 11 persons who were hauling stones and other missiles at them.

Ayoade Akinnibosun narrated how a dismissed police officer Michael Adikwu (now late) sold the robbery idea to him, adding that he in turn conscripted his other four accomplices to the deal.

Akinnibosun, who claimed to be the ring leader in the video, revealed that he owned the two vehicles used for the bloody robbery operation.

He said that one of the vehicles, a Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV), was given to him as an empowerment by the then Kwara state Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed as he was the leader of political liberation movement in Kwara South.

Like this: Like Loading...