Offa bank robbery: We had no access to armoury –Sergeant

A sergeant, Sulaiman Mahmoud, has revealed why policemen on duty on April 5, 2018, when a police station and some banks in Offa, Kwara State were attacked were helpless.

Mahmoud was the station guard on the day of the attack. At the continuation of hearing on the robbery case at the Kwara State High Court yesterday, the sergeant said his colleagues could not gain access to the armoury where weapons were kept in the station. He said that the officer in charge of the armoury was killed right inside his office while sleeping at the time the armed robbers invaded the police station.

, the sixth prosecution witness, said that the armoury officer, Oke Kayode, was ill and on medication, sleeping in his office, when the robbers struck about 4.45pm on that fateful day. The sergeant, who said that he lost his AK47 rifle during the robbery incident, added that the gun dropped while he was scaling the police station fence to escape superior fire power of the attackers.

He said: “I was at the entrance of the police station when I suddenly heard gunshots from Captain Cook junction. I ran into the police station shouting to alert others that armed robbers were approaching our station. I ran for cover shooting to scare the robbers away. “Suddenly, my gun got hooked and no one to assist me. I ran into the escape route of the station with my rifle.

As I was about scaling the fence, my rifle fell off me and I couldn’t go back to retrieve it as the armed robbers already took over the station. “After the shooting subsided, I came back to meet people crying. I went to the place where my rifle fell off me, but I didn’t see it again.”

Mahmoud also said during crossexamination by the defence counsel, Mathias Emeribe, that Inspector Kayode Oke, the man in charge of armoury, was killed inside his office while sleeping as he was on medication. The court on Tuesday also ordered the prison authorities to see to medical complaint of the first accused in the robbery case, Ayoade Akinnibosun, who the defence counsel said needed serious medical attention. The defence counsel had told the court that Akinnibosun was having severe pains on his wrist, ankle and right lap.

