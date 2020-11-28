Offa poly student group presents award to cultists

The Student Union Government of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, has presented an award of excellence to cultists on the campus. As seen in photos from the awards circulating on the social media space, popular cult groups like Aiye, Eiye, and Alora Confraternities were applauded for their coordination within the campus walls.

This development, however, triggered mixed reactions online as many find it laughable and shocking. However, others consider the move as a smart one in the bid to ensure peace in the school.

Twitter user, @Micky_Sele wrote; “American schools have cultism whose initiation is worse than Nigerian schools but they are recognised by the school’s, if we Nigerian government starts to recognize cultitism war abd bloodshed will be stopped.” @MisterBayo_ wrote: “He who plans to dine with the devil, must come with a long spoon,they probably resort to this so they could have a peaceful academic session, don’t blame them for trying logical means if the government won’t protect them.” @Nightwalker1011 wrote; “It happens everywhere. The 3 groups gave me a list of what to gift them during our Dept day in school. Na wisdom and Street OT I use sort am.”

