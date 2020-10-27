Offensive weapons in wrong hands, police warn Nigerians

Worried by the spate of attacks on Prisons and Police stations by hoodlums in the wake of the widespread protests across the country over alleged Police brutalities of citizens, the Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, has warned citizens to be vigilant. Macdon, in a statement in Uyo, the state capital, yesterday, urged citizens to religiously observed the duskto- dawn curfew imposed on Akwa Ibom on the orders of Governor Udom Emmanuel between the hours of 8pm to 6am.

He said the warning became necessary following the targeted attacks on Police stations and prisons in which some criminal elements carted away arms and ammunition during the melee. According to him, most of the criminals who escaped from jails during the prison breaks have relocated to safer areas to avoid being re-arrested, while hoodlums who seized weapons from the besieged Police stations could deploy them against the ordinary citizens.

Urging citizens to stay within the ambit of the law and abide by the curfew regime, the Police spokesman assured that operatives of the Command were mopping up stolen items in the postprotest era, including small arms and light weapons in circulation.

“To those of us that like going out at night or staying out till late night, kindly readjust your schedule and reduce your late night movements. Remember, many guns have been carted away by hoodlums and many of them will use the same guns to attack and rob innocent citizens under the cover of darkness. Remember, most Policemen may not be on the road because several Police stations were burnt by hoodlums. If we must go out, let us do so and come back home on time.

“Again, many prisoners, who escaped from prisons in different parts of the country may likely change location and relocate to another city to continue their criminal activities. “The consequences of recent happenings will undoubtedly contribute to increase in crime rate.

Let us be sensitive and security conscious every time we go out”, he warned. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, has intensified surveillance operations aimed at arresting more suspects that took part in the raids and torching of banks, shopping malls and public offices in which several items including households’ goods were carted away by criminals.

Like this: Like Loading...