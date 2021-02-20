Office of CDS useless, must be strengthened – Gen Ikponmwen

General Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) is a legal expert, human rights activist and a social commentator. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on a number of pressing national issues in Nigeria. Excerpts…

Why is it so difficult for Nigerian service chiefs to be loyal to the constitution and the interests of the country, rather than being loyal to an individual?

What you have said is the truth, the real truth that our system is unfortunately is in deceptive stage. It is very unfortunate that things are getting worse every day. In Nigeria, our dear country, nobody ever resigns. I for example put in so much time and pains to highlight the need for the service chiefs to be changed long before now. I’m a pioneer in this struggle, and your newspaper the New Telegraph and Vanguard were my tools. I went to the extent of exposing the constitution, looking at the laws and establishing that the responsibility of the government for achieving the desirable level of security is not only in executive arm, but in all arms of government. And I said therefore for the Presidency to say the National Assembly has no business pressuring the president to do what is in his exclusive reserve was a disservice to this nation. In attempt to do that, you could see the constitution being turned upside down, you could see attempts to project areas that suited their interest, and hide those areas that prove the contrary. There is insecurity everywhere, there is so much poverty. People fear poverty not only for themselves, but for their children, children’s children. Nobody wants to vacate their position; people can do anything just because they want to remain relevance. But things must change; we cannot continue like this. Why were these things so fast in coming about, it is because the system is not working; if the system was actually working, the president didn’t have to wait this long to have so many lives lost, so many properties destroyed… so much fear and anxiety in the society.

In all this, has the National Assembly shirked their responsibility, failed in their duties; is there nothing they could have done to ensure the system works better?

Don’t let me start on the National Assembly, because I might say things that might be injurious to the system because since 1989, I have been talking about the inadequacies of our National Assembly. I see our National Assembly as the weakest organ of government. They do not address what they should address, they do not do what they should do, and they do not pass laws that can move us forward. Many of them are there to sing the praises of the powers that be, powers that helped them to get there, the governors, president. In the last National Assembly election in the country, you what played out, you know what I’m talking about where governors will come openly and boldly fronting for the president with too much impunity saying that this is the candidate of the president, because the president in Nigeria wields enormous power, and this is supposed to be a house where you have lawyers, intellectuals, and well educated men and women of different disciplines to do what is right whether the president likes it or not. But they closed their eyes to it because they do not want to be in the bad book of the president. So, National Assembly I tell you without apologies has not lived up to expectation over the years. I first mad this point during President Ibrahim Babangida’s regime in the papers that I presented on ‘A New Dimension to Internal Security.’ In fact the National Assembly, whether First or Second Republic, has never done something that single them out as law makers and things have not changed. Nigerians are still where they were.

Is it a constitutional problem?

Before now, we were running a parliamentary system of government – the British type; we abandoned it because we said it was not working, Gen. Murtala Mohammed harped on the need for dynamism and ability to take quick decision in a growing economy and polity like ours. He concluded by saying that this system of joint responsibility where the prime minister is nothing but first among equals does not work in Africa because the parliamentarians all felt that they had the same mandate, so the prime minister could not lord it over them. So it was the reasoning of Mohammed and then Nigeria bought it where the president will have a direct mandate from all the constituencies and because of that, he will be empowered to make bold decisions. And the constitution went further to say these are the responsibility for the executives; these are the responsibilities for the legislators, and these are responsibilities for the court and the courts could pronounce any executive action as illegal, the court could pronounce any National Assembly action as unconstitutional, or illegal. This country is still being run as one man affair. It is true that the system has so many things built in it, but the constitution does not say how many aides the president will have, how many aides a governor must have. So those who say there is too much money spent on personnel, that does not go to the root of anything because the money we are wasting on payment to legislators, illegalities put together is enough to build another country.

What do you think should be done to reduce money being spent on our lawmakers?

Before I even say that, can I say that there was so much trust and hope in placed in President Buhari coming on board, a no nonsense soldier, a man with zero tolerance for corruption instead of going for clueless man. We all made up our minds to go for him, hop- ing that Nigeria will be in safe hands. When he was there before, he proved himself an achiever…

Are you disappointed?

There is nobody who is sincere who will not be; the president himself has said that in many areas we have failed. When this government came in 2015, I spent so much time, energy and personal resources to highlight the areas we had to look into, among which was that this rub my back I rub yours should stop, did it stop? The answer is no. I advised the government that they must not allow themselves to be saddled with people who don’t share their own philosophy and political manifestoes. I said if it meant change of constitution by way of tenure do it, if it meant paying off people who were appointed and they still have long time to serve, do it, so that you will work with people of the same philosophy and like minds. They never listened to me, only for the chairman of the party after two years, when they asked him why all these problems, irregularities in the party, only for him to say that there are too many enemies in the party, people they inherited. So in this case who do you blame, can you imagine in President Buhari’s regime, government saying that they cannot pay N30,000.00 minimum wage, they cannot pay salaries, and yet legislators are getting 20 to 30 million naira every month. Should that not have been the right place to start the anti- corruption war?

The issue of Fulani herdsmen is becoming more worrisome; recently Ondo State governor came out and said he was tired of having his people killed on daily basis by these herdsmen and demanded they leave the forest reserves in his state, but the next minute the Presidency reacted so quickly, what is your take on this?

It is one of the things I’ve said, change the service chiefs 20 times, and many other things do not change, it will just be like motion without movement. There are too many things that need to change. But the main thing I want to say is that the perception of President Buhari and his administration is to put it mildly rather poor by a good number of people across the polity. You just raised the issue of Ondo State governor; the governor has seen what the herdsmen are doing to his people, raping women, killing people, stopping people from going to farms, destroying farms, and he wants to redress the situation in a holistic manner but the next you is presidential spokesman saying: the right to freedom of movement enables them to be everywhere. Are you telling me that because of the right to freedom of movement, anybody can go to any place and kill? The people who are doing these things do not know the damage they are doing to Buhari and his administration. Incidentally when the Governor finally went to Abuja with other governors to see Mr. President, the President said deal with them, in contrast to what his own people are saying. What about the invitation to the President by the House Reps, the President in his goodwill said he would not only address one, he would address the joint house, and then you had again government men and state governors misadvising him, insisting that the president has no business addressing the House. As a President and a party man, he had to call off that visit because of their pressure.

What role can the Chief of Defence Staff play in helping to stem the escalating insecurity in the country?

I want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of the president, his aides and other officials he appointed to the fact that there is a defect in our constitution and our laws to the extent that the position of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is nothing more than a rubber stamp. Whereas the CDS is supposed to be the man coordinating the activities of the service chiefs, namely: Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff. In a situation where the CDS exists just like any other service chief and has no effective command and control over them, then the office is useless. That is why many Nigerians are saying that the position is meant for irrelevant people, people from areas that not relevant to Nigeria and that trend ought to be reversed. The position of the CDS must be strengthened such that it can be effective, so that it can be an inevitable channel to the Commander-in-Chief. This position was well canvassed in Vision 2020 and also well canvassed in CONFAB 2014. I believe that making the office of the CDS not to be mere rubber stamp and a figure head goes to the root of our security arrangement and ought to be taken seriously now more than ever before. I think also that for us to achieve proper synergy between the security services there is need for an effective coordinator whose role is that of the CDS.

