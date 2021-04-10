Office of First Lady indispensible, say Govs’ wives

Wives of the 36 governors of the federation have said that the office of the First Lady is indispensable even though the constitution does not make any provision for it.

This was contained in the Communiqué issued at the end of the Summit on Emerging Trends in the Role of the First Lady in National Development organised by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria in collaboration with Women and National Development (WAND) at the Conference Centre, State House Abuja last Thursday.

Speakers at the summit called for a change in attitudes and mindsets towards First Ladies stressing that women who occupy the positions have a lot to offer beyond traditional roles as wives and mothers.

The Communique co-signed by Dr. Betty Obaseki, First Lady, Edo State as summit chair and Dr. Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Office of the First Lady, said that “the Office of the First Lady at the National and State levels is indispensable because of the role it plays in facilitating services for the poor and vulnerable, its ability to respond to the needs of the most marginalised such as women and children, and its capacity to build bridges between the people and political leadership.

In the recommendations passed, the summit affirmed the tremendous achievements made by Her Excellency Dr Aisha Buhari, her predecessors, and wives of the State Governors in Nigeria and resolved that policy and administrative measures are required at National and State levels to formally accommodate the existence of this indispensable office as a complement to inclusive governance.

This will also foster more accountability and transparency in governance.

