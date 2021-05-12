Metro & Crime

Officer killed as gunmen attack two police stations in A'Ibom

An officer was killed when gunmen attacked two police stations in Etim Ekpo LGA of Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday morning.

Odiko MacDon, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the attack.

He said the gunmen, who came in two vehicles, first attacked the Etim Ekpo Area Command where the police officer was killed.

The PPRO said the gunmen later proceeded to the Ika Divisional Police Station where they were successfully repelled by the security operatives.

“At about 6:30am today, Armed Men, in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division,” a statement by MacDon reads.

“The undaunted and vigilant Police Officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage. Unfortunately, a dedicated Officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was touched.

“The gunmen who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities were successfully again repelled leaving the Station intact without loss of lives or arms.”

MacDon added that the worrisome trend of attacks on police is being addressed by the authorities and that it requires the support of all.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew, who is going round formations and Divisions to ensure alertness and safety of officers, men and the people, has called on law-abiding citizens to volunteer timely information that will enable the Police tackle the present security challenges.”

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on police officers and security facilities in the state.

On Sunday, a police station in Ikot Odon Otoro, Abak LGA, was razed by gunmen. Vehicles at the station were also set ablaze.

The attack came 48 hours after the Odoro Ikpe Police Station in Ini LGA was invaded by gunmen. Some officers were reportedly killed in the attack.

On May 1, two police officers were also killed when gunmen attacked a police station in Ikono LGA.

