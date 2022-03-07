Sports

Official: Ekong will be fit in time for Ghana battle

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Contrary to speculations, William Ekong will recover in time from a muscle strain to be available for selection for the Super Eagles in the crucial World Cup playoffs against Ghana. An official of the NFF media office disclosed that Ekong will be fit again to play for the Eagles against the Black Stars.

 

“Update: Injured and out of #GHANGA? Nah! William Troost Ekong will be available and up for selection,” tweeted media assistant Ayo Olu Ibidapo Watford boss Roy Hadgson has described Ekong’s injury as “not a minor thing”.

 

The solid central defender was ever-present at the recent AFCON in Cameroon and captained the Eagles in the absence of Ahmed Musa. Ghana will tackle Nigeria for a place at the 2022 World Cup.

 

The Black Stars are home on March 25 in Cape Coast with the return match in Abuja March 29.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

sports Minister wants Amuneke to replace Rohr

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•To meet with NFF on German’s future …insists on indigenous manager for Eagles Barring unforeseen circumstances, former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, may realise his ambition to manage the Super Eagles earlier than he expects as the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has selected him as the man to take over from […]
Sports

NFF, Bosso and the F’ Eagles’ World Cup ouster

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

In sports, just like any area of human endevour, it is important to service structures and maintain a good template for the expected results to manifest. There should be a constant arrangement for all cadres of teams to ensure the system will work with ease. The administrators in sports are the ones that could guarantee […]
Sports

SWAN Cup 2021: Sanwo-Olu, Soname, others bag awards at Gala Night

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Pooja Media face Community Watch in football final   Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, will on Friday December 10, wrap up its week with a Gala/Award Night with notable names like the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among the recipients of the award. The SWAN Week sponsored by one of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica