Official: NECO Registrar slumped, died not assassinated

Daniel Atori, Minna

The Registrar of National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma has died on Monday following a cardiac arrest in his Minna home.

A reliably source told our Correspondent that Prof. Obioma left Abuja for Minna on Sunday where he slumped and was rushed back to Abuja and straight to the National Hospital where he was certified dead.

The reliable source, close to the 67-year-old late registrar, said as against social media reports that the NECO official was assassinated on Monday, he actually suffered a cardiac arrest.

There are other reports that he was assassinated by unknown Gunmen in his Minna home.

It should be recalled that the late Prof. Obioma, who hailed from Abia State, was appointed head of NECO barely a year ago on May 14, 2020.

All efforts to reach the Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani proved abortive as he did not take his calls.

But the Director, Human resources of the NECO, Abdul Mustapha in a statement, confirmed the death of the NECO boss, saying he died as a result of heart failure.

Accordingly, Mustapha forwarded communication from Obioma’s second son, Prince Godswill Obioma, informing him of the death of his father thus: “Mustapha K. Abdul (Director Human Resource Management, NECO), ‘Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday (Monday) 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“‘We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.

“‘We shall keep you duly informed. “Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, for the family.”’

