News

Official: NECO Registrar slumped, died not assassinated

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

The Registrar of National Examination Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma has died on Monday following a cardiac arrest in his Minna home.
A reliably source told our Correspondent that Prof. Obioma left Abuja for Minna on Sunday where he slumped and was rushed back to Abuja and straight to the National Hospital where he was certified dead.
The reliable source, close to the 67-year-old late registrar, said as against social media reports that the NECO official was assassinated on Monday, he actually suffered a cardiac arrest.
There are other reports that he was assassinated by unknown Gunmen in his Minna home.
It should be recalled that the late Prof. Obioma, who hailed from Abia State, was appointed head of NECO barely a year ago on May 14, 2020.
All efforts to reach the Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani proved abortive as he did not take his calls.
But the Director, Human resources of the NECO, Abdul Mustapha in a statement, confirmed the death of the NECO boss, saying he died as a result of heart failure.
Accordingly, Mustapha forwarded communication from Obioma’s second son, Prince Godswill Obioma, informing him of the death of his father thus: “Mustapha K. Abdul (Director Human Resource Management, NECO), ‘Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday (Monday) 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.
“‘We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.
“‘We shall keep you duly informed. “Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, for the family.”’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Pondei: NDDC’s impact helps to curb pipeline vandalism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, yesterday said that the positive impact of the commission’s infrastructural projects and skills acquisition  programmes have helped to curb the incidence of pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region. Pondei spoke when he hosted a contingent from the Nigerian Naval War College, […]
News

Rivers violence: Court remands 21 suspected IPOB members

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

For allegedly engaging in the destruction of lives and property during the #EndSARS protests in Rivers State, a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has remanded 21 suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to a correctional centre in the city. When the suspects were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Amadi-Nnah, he declined […]
News Top Stories

NDIC begins verification of 42 failed MFBs’ depositors

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Following the revocation of operating licenses of 42 failed Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the verification of the depositors.   Already, it has directed depositors of the closed banks to visit their respective banks’ addresses from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th December, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica