Official: StanChart not expecting ‘direct impact’ from SVB market fallout

Standard Chartered is not seeing a direct impact on its liquidity or balance sheet from the fallout in global markets after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, the lender’s deputy chief financial officer said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The last few days has really brought a focus to balance sheet structures, liquidity, a lot of those things that people that specialise in the banks pay a lot of attention to, but people who don’t are starting to pay more attention to,” Pete Burrill told Morgan Stanley’s European Financials Conference. Burrill said the vast majority of StanChart’s investment securities – a key focus of shareholders and analysts digesting the demise of SVB in recent days – were valued ‘mark-to-market’ through equity and were included in its capital ratios at its year-end. Meanwhile, Reuters also reported that the U.S. Treasury is monitoring the situation surrounding Credit Suisse and is in touch with global counterparts about it, as the bank came under renewed market pressures after a major shareholder ruled out providing new capital.

