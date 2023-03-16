Official: StanChart not expecting ‘direct impact’ from SVB market fallout

Standard Chartered is not seeing a direct impact on its liquidity or balance sheet from the fallout in global markets after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, the lender’s deputy chief financial officer said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The last few days has really brought a focus to balance sheet structures, liquidity, a lot of those things that people that specialise in the banks pay a lot of attention to, but people who don’t are starting to pay more attention to,” Pete Burrill told Morgan Stanley’s European Financials Conference. Burrill said the vast majority of StanChart’s investment securities – a key focus of shareholders and analysts digesting the demise of SVB in recent days – were valued ‘mark-to-market’ through equity and were included in its capital ratios at its year-end. Meanwhile, Reuters also reported that the U.S. Treasury is monitoring the situation surrounding Credit Suisse and is in touch with global counterparts about it, as the bank came under renewed market pressures after a major shareholder ruled out providing new capital.
Related Articles
ABCON: Manufacturers face escalating forex volatility
The President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, has disclosed that the Nigerian business environment is becoming more hostile and unbearable for local manufacturers, foreign operators and Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs) due to the escalating exchange rates, foreign exchange (forex) scarcity and the COVID-19 in the […]
SAA resumes Jo’burg-Lagos route
Nigeria and South Africa last week deepened their relations when South Africa Airways made a return to the Johannesburg-Lagos route, 18 months after temporarily withdrawing from the lucrative route. Activities had been on for months into Lagos flight restart. Not even the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could derail preparations as the […]
Old Mutual boss: Insurance critical to meeting Nigeria’s SDG on education
For Nigeria to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on universal education, a groundswell adoption and uptake of insurance policies will play a critical role. This position was made known by the Managing Director of Old Mutual Nigeria, Olusegun Omosehin, in commemoration of the 2022 Children’s Day celebrations in Nigeria. Omosehin expressed great concern […]
