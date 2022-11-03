OfficialEngrD Surprises Fans With Birthday Performance

South Africa based Nigerian producer, singer and songwriter, German Onoriode Daniel better known as “OfficialEngrD’ a.k.a Engr. D surprised his followers and fans when he performed some of his already released songs and some yet to be released tracks from his forthcoming debut EP yesterday 2nd November being his birthday, and celebrated worldwide by Catholics as All Souls Day.

The producer, songwriter and performer, performed the unannounced 45mins concert as a birthday surprise gig for his fans. Daniel, said he had earlier planned an independence day online concert, but decided to surprise his fans with the November 2nd performance as a way of celebrating his birthday with his followers and fans.

Engr. D had hinted earlier in the day on his Instagram story about the performance but disguised it as a “know your followers”, question and answer live session. It wasn’t until the actual performance began by 6pm that his fans realized it was a live gig. This was his first ever virtual performance via Instagram live.

“In the coming months prior to the release of my debut EP I will be having such unannounced performances so I can use the opportunity to get feedback from fans on the EP and also to give them the opportunity to be the first people to listen to the album”, German added.

“I hope to use these performances as a medium of getting unfiltered and unbiased opinions on the songs I have lined up for the EP. It will also help me interact directly with my fans so I can have an idea of the kind of songs they will like on my EP,” Dan further explained.

Engr. D also revealed he will be announcing a video challenge as promotions for the EP release where several of his top fans will win some cash prizes and other gifts as rewards.

